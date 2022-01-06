GenTech’s Nature Soothie® Children's Soothing Lollipops Show Explosive 600% Growth in Q4 2021

Wheat Ridge, COLORADO, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: GTEH) (“GenTech” or the “Company”), (a/k/a Supplement Group (USA) Inc.) ( www.gentechholdings.com ) an emerging leader in the Functional Foods ( www.sinfit.com ) and Nutritional Supplement ( www.americanmetabolix.com ) marketplaces, is pleased to announce that one of its fledgling brands “Nature Soothie” ( www.naturesoothie.com ) has shown 600% growth in Q4 2021 when compared with Q4 2020 unit sales.

SINFIT Nutrition, Inc. acquired a 75% controlling stake in Nature Spoon, LLC in August 2021 and it is already showing exponential growth in unit sales as well as being picked up by many major supermarkets and independent chain stores across the country.

Nature Soothie™ suckers sold around 90,000 individual units between Oct 1 2021 and Dec 31st 2021, showing an approximate 600% growth over the 13,000 individual units sold between Oct 1 2021 and Dec 31st 2021.

David Lovatt, CEO of GenTech Holdings commented that “I am incredibly impressed with what Leonard, CEO of SINFIT Nutrition, Inc., has achieved with this brand in such a short time not only in the absolute numbers, but in the market penetration we are seeing across the US. With Sprouts and Whole Foods now stocking our products we see the growth in this brand really being the surprise star of 2022. Sara Zolfaghari built the company to be ready for this kind of growth and her continued work at the company sets the tracks for us to continue this kind of ‘massive’ growth throughout 2022.”

Retail locations from Clark’s Nutritional Centers in California, through Harmon’s in Utah and across to the Natural Retail Group in Florida are all stocking the product as well as many other incredibly successful partners in between.

GenTech Holdings, Inc. recently announced that, even though they have an effective Reg A with a capital raise limit set at 40bn shares, management states that they can achieve their capital needs with a significant reduction in the Authorized Share Capital and have reduced the amount of shares available for further dilution to shareholders. Effective Dec 31 2021, the Authorized Share Capital was set as 30.5bn shares, signaling an end to significant further dilution as management achieves its plan of reducing the Authorized Share Capital by nearly 25%.

GenTech Holdings, Inc. applied to FINRA for a name change to Supplement Group (USA) Inc. in October 2021 and anticipates approval for this action in January 2022.

About GenTech Holdings, Inc.

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (a/k/a Supplement Group (USA) Inc., www.supplementgrp.com ) is a publicly traded company under the symbol GTEH. The Company owns and operates leading functional foods brand, SINFIT Nutrition, which offers a range of high-end Functional Foods as well as American Metabolix, Inc. which provides a diverse range of Nutritional Supplements through its brands American Metabolix, Storm Lifestyles and Core Natural Sciences.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of GenTech, Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of GenTech, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on GenTech's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. GenTech cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, GenTech undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by GenTech.



