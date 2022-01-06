WeGro Coin Welcomes AJ Jaghori as Chairman, Crypto & Data Boards

HANOVER, Pa., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanover, Pennsylvania-based blockchain solutions provider WeGro is looking to expand on the successful launch of the Wegro token (WEGRO) with the phase two build-out of its own blockchain operating system. This will include the implementation of a consumer-facing business with a focus towards the data science and analytics of both B2B and B2C. Aligned with this roadmap, WeGro is excited to announce that it has added AJ Jaghori as a key member of the executive team, chairing both the Crypto and Data Industry Boards that will include an illustrious team of industry titans.

AJ Jaghori's career spans an illustrious 25 years, during which he held influential positions at the top of some of the world's most preeminent tech companies.

A 40 Under 40 nominee in Fortune Magazine for the Most Influential People in Business, Jaghori has had seven successful multi-exits as a technopreneur and has helped with the U.S. government's expansion of open-source software usage. Moreover, he is a Blockchain 1.0 (Hyperledger) pioneer and a distinguished TED speaker that holds degrees from George Mason University (Engineering), Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Fellowship), and Harvard Business School (sabbatical).

A self-taught programmer, Jaghori cemented his entrepreneurship early; selling his first company at 19. He has lived through the Silicon Valley mantra seven times, learned unconventional business tactics through failures, and rode a billion-dollar "unicorn" — all before the age of 30.

In his roles prior to joining WeGro Coin, Jaghori has demonstrated his technical leadership capabilities in both the commercial and federal government industries and has become one of the leaders in the national and global technology marketplace, including organizations like L3 Communications and a founding principal at Android/OHA (acquired by Google in 2015).

Jaghori will serve as the Chairman of WeGro's Crypto & Data Advisory Boards, bringing in leaders, operators, and tacticians from Web3, 5IR, cyber security, and FinTech industries, and will work to help navigate these ever-evolving industries.

Walt Rampata, CEO of WeGro Coin, said, "With Jaghori's experience in entrepreneurship and globally significant cyber and tech solutions, WeGro Coin will be able to rapidly scale a revolutionary decentralized project within the blockchain space. Jaghori's track record of entrepreneurship, combined with his significant contributions to the world's technology community, make us excited about his addition to the WeGro team. We have some important and impactful goals for WeGro that we feel even more attainable with Jaghori's addition to both Wegro Coin LLC and WeGro Data, Inc. We're very excited to have him on board."

WeGro Coin is the first decentralized project for investment and an upcoming blockchain solution surrounding the cannabis supply chain in the United States.

WeGro enables everyone to safely participate in the hemp and cannabis industry through the supply chain while simultaneously democratizing and monetizing anonymous community data assets which go directly back to the community.

After a successful public launch on Dec. 16, 2021, WeGro has been listed and is available on the decentralized PancakeSwap exchange.

For more information, contact WeGro at info@wegrocoin.com or visit the WeGro Coin website at https://wegrocoin.com.

