Scynce LED and Utah State University’s Crop Physiology Laboratory Collaborate to Determine the Impact of their Technology on Plant Growth

MESA, Ariz., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scynce LED, a cutting-edge developer of indoor and greenhouse lighting designed to maximize plant growth, announces today it has entered into a collaboration with the Utah State University Crop Physiology Laboratory to explore the impact of spectral quality on photosynthesis and crop development in a laboratory setting using Scynce’s patented grow light technology.



“While we have been actively working with several enterprises, particularly in the cannabis arena, this is a unique opportunity to connect with an academic institution and to study our grow light technology on the development of multiple cultivars in a controlled environment,” commented Brent Perkins, President and CEO of Scynce LED. “We look forward to sharing these data and explaining their impact on plant morphology, cycle times and yield as it becomes available.”

The Utah State University Crop Physiology Laboratory (CPL) specializes in the use of controlled environments to examine whole-plant physiological responses to the environment. Their plants are often grown under electric lamps and in hydroponic culture – so they never see the sun and never touch soil. These conditions allow them to conduct detailed studies on genetic responses to environmental conditions. Among its accomplishments, the CPL has been funded by NASA for over 30 years to study the challenges associated with growing food crops in bioregenerative life support systems in space.

“This partnership allows us to examine Scynce LED technology under laboratory conditions and examine the value of diffuse light to increase whole plant photosynthesis per photon,” added Bruce Bugbee, professor of crop physiology and head of the CPL.

About Scynce LED

With the rapid & inevitable decriminalization of cannabis throughout North America, new grid-burdening cultivations are coming online every day. Regulators are tightening efficiency standards that will require LEDs for commercial operations. This comes at a unique nexus where LED technology now competes with traditional lighting solutions to deliver photons to grow canopies and produce yield. Scynce LED believes the next evolution in LED grow lights will be the utilization of optical technologies that increase penetration of light to the lower leaves of canopies, promoting photosynthesis of the whole plant.

This breakthrough combined with-full power spectrum tuning, energy savings and a reduction in heat will advance the forthcoming LED revolution in horticulture. Scynce has spent over 5 years developing and securing patents around multiple optical (lens) solutions, smart power, and wireless digital spectrum tunability. Officially launched to market in 2018 and led by a team who previously disrupted a related LED market segment, Scynce is uniquely positioned to become the commercial grow light leader over the next five years.

