FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics and PhenoVista Biosciences Announce Strategic Alliance to Improve the Drug Discovery Process

MADISON, Wis., and SAN DIEGO, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc., a leading global developer and manufacturer of human induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technologies, and PhenoVista Biosciences (PhenoVista), a top provider of custom imaging-based phenotypic assay services, today announce a strategic alliance to improve the drug discovery process, by using iPSCs in screening. This alliance will enable drug discovery researchers and scientists access to services for phenotypic and High Content Screening (HCS) imaging using iPSC-derived differentiated cells, which are more biologically-relevant systems, to help in the drug discovery process.

The drug discovery industry continues to leverage human-derived iPSCs for the development of assays and models to provide increased biological relevance, which can help improve the overall efficiency and success of the discovery process. iPSCs are used to create disease models, enabling researchers to understand the human biology for a range of diseases, and screen for the best possible pharmaceutical drug candidates. Additionally, HCS using iPSCs is applied to create cell-based assays monitoring functions like mitochondrial health and synapse formation, while examining effects of drug candidates and/or environmental contaminants on individual cells.

As the preferred iPSC supplier for PhenoVista, FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics will provide its portfolio of differentiated human cells and disease-relevant models in industrial quantities to support PhenoVista in the development of new assays for sophisticated HCS assay development for its customers. This alliance enables PhenoVista to conduct high-value screening programs using FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics’ iPSCs to create multi-cell systems that enable analysis of 3D models. These models best recapitulate the biology of human tissues in an accessible format amenable to compound screening, thus enabling researchers to accelerate their drug development.

“Assays using human-derived iPSCs offer unparalleled capability when it comes to biological relevance and become even more valuable when combined with the advanced data analysis and insights inherent with high content screening,” said Dr. Keith R. Olson, senior vice president of commercial operations, FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc. “With the capabilities and expertise resident in our two organizations, we are providing scientists and researchers with the ability to engage in these types of assays with lower risk and higher success in the drug discovery process.”

“Since founding PhenoVista in 2014, FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc. has been our go-to source for iPSC-derived cells,” said Dr. James G. Evans, chief executive officer, PhenoVista Biosciences. “As a service provider, it’s critical that we have the best possible models to use on our client’s behalf. Leveraging the strength of PhenoVista’s scientists along with FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics’ high quality cell models positions both organizations for accelerated growth in this fast-paced market.”

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc. is a leading developer and manufacturer of human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSCs) utilized in drug discovery and cell therapies. The pre-clinical stage company is using its expertise in hiPSC technologies to develop a robust pipeline of cell therapeutics candidates. For its partners, FCDI utilizes its hiPSC platform to advance the progress of therapeutic candidates in the clinic and provides contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) services. In addition to cell therapy, FCDI also offers life science research tools including the company’s inventoried iCell® products that are available in many cell types and sourced from multiple cell lines which can be applied for target identification as well as toxicity testing. The company also offers custom cell services and cell banking. FCDI’s goal is to leverage the vast utility of hiPSCs to advance human health and improve the quality of life for patients around the world. For more information, please visit: https://fujifilmcdi.com/

FUJIFILM Corporation is an operating company of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, highly functional materials, document solutions and imaging products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company had global revenues of $21 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: https://www.fujifilmholdings.com.

About PhenoVista Biosciences

PhenoVista Biosciences is a leading provider of customized, imaging-based, phenotypic assay services based in San Diego, California. PhenoVista has built a strong reputation on providing high-quality data with a collaborative, adaptable nature of engagement with biopharmaceutical clients that range from local start-ups to global organizations. With its unique and unparalleled expertise in combining the cutting-edge quantitative imaging technologies and data-analysis capabilities, PhenoVista works with its clients to design, create, and implement high-throughput, high-content assays in myriad in vitro systems. Their diverse repertoire includes working with primary cells, hiPSC-derived neurons, and client-engineered lines in 2D, 3D, co-culture, and microfluidic systems to construct state-of-the art functional pre-clinical assays.

