Anti-Snoring Treatment Market Report Up to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

The market is segmented by devices, by surgery, and by end- users. By devices, the market is categorized as (Mandibular Advancement devices, Nasal Devices, Continuous Positive Airway Devices, Others), By Surgery (Radiofrequency Palatoplasty, Uvulopalatopharyngoplasty (UPPP), Tonsillectomy, Laser-assisted Uvulopalatoplasty, Others) By End User (Hospitals, Retail Pharmacies, Others). Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa).

The study covers detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, market segments, new developments, competitive landscape, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, market opportunities, pricing analysis, gap analysis, porter’s 5 forces model, company profiling, geographical analysis, and analytical overview of the market. The advancement of anti-snoring devices and increasing prevalence of sleeping disorder are some of the factors driving the growth of the global anti-snoring treatment market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Anti-Snoring Treatment Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has hugely affected the global anti-snoring market due to series of lockdown and social distancing rules. In response to the COVID-19, the lockdown was initiated as a safety measure, implemented with isolation, social distancing, and quarantine. This will likely reduce community transmission; however, it is huge challenge for the sleep apnea patients. The OSA patients have high risk of hospitalization due to the COVID-19 outcome.

Market Drivers

Advancement of anti-snoring devices.

Snoring occurs when the tongue and tissues of the mouth and throat become too relaxed, the air passing through develops vibrations in the tissue, and creates high snoring sound, due to which most of the people lose sleep. Snoring can be highly disruptive and may indicate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) or more serious medical condition. The advanced anti-snoring devices are designed such as Mandibular advancement devices, Tongue stabilizing devices, among others.

Increasing Smoking and Alcohol Consumption

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a disorder, which is characterized by partial or complete upper airway collapse results in apnea during sleep. According to the National Institute of Health the prevalence of OSA in the USA has been estimated at around 15% in men and 5% in women aged between 30–70 years. OSA is common among people who consume alcohol, and smokes, as consumption of alcohol possibly increases upper airway collapsibility and contribute to a higher body mass index. The alcohol consumption and smoking among people are at high risk associated with snoring and contribute towards anti-snoring treatment market.

Market Opportunities

Increasing awareness about sleep apnea and treatment

According to the American Sleep Apnea Association, nearly 22 million Americans suffers from Sleep apnea. The untreated apnea results in serious health consequences, however, in recent years the awareness among people is increasing for sleep apnea, and the availability of devices are one of the factors boosting the anti-snoring treatment market globally.

Competitive Landscape

Apnea Sciences Corporation, Medtronic Plc, ASF Medical GmbH (Tomed GmbH), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Koninklijke Philips NV, Meditas Ltd., Whole You Inc., ResMed Corp., SomnoMed Limited, The Pure Sleep Company are some of the key players contributing to the growth of the global anti-snoring treatment market. The market players are adopting new strategies to stay competitive in the global market such as new product developments, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, and geographical expansions.

For instance, in March 2019, Apnea Sciences Corporation Launched SnoreRx at Walgreens Apnea Sciences. The US FDA cleared SnoreRx as an oral appliance for OTC treatment, which will be available at CVS pharmacies without a prescription.

In April 2019, ResMed launched AirFit P30i, its second top-of-head-connected CPAP mask for treating sleep apnea, a new nasal pillows option. The AirFit30i provides easy movement and enables home medical equipment (HME) providers to fit patients easier and faster.

SOURCE Visiongain Limited.