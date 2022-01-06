OneShare Health Uplifts Community by Adopting Families in Need This Christmas

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneShare Health, an Irving-based Christian non-profit and Health Care Sharing Ministry (HCSM), is again on a mission to give back to the communities and families of North Texas. They've extended support for the second year running by working alongside The Family Place, Texas's largest family violence service provider.

"We're very proud and honored to have worked so closely with The Family Place," said Jeff Gary, OneShare Health CEO. "The Bible instructs us to share our wealth and privilege with the less fortunate and always strive to help others, so the mission of The Family Place is a cause that many of us hold dear to our hearts. OneShare Health is dedicated to helping relieve the financial stress of families, and it's great to see every team member at OneShare come together with full hearts to assist those who need it most during the holidays."

The Family Place (TFP) is located in Dallas, TX, and is the state's largest family violence service provider with three emergency shelters and three counseling centers. Founded in 1978, TFP empowers victims of family violence by providing safe housing, counseling, and skills that create independence while building community engagement and advocating for social change to stop family violence. Last year, they provided relief to over 12,000 clients.

Additionally, TFP organizes multiple giving opportunities throughout the year, including Group Volunteer Projects, Summer Camp, Back-to-School, Adopt-the-Shelter, and Adopt-a-Family.

Last Christmas season, Adopt-a-Family served over 290 clients; they reported having 1,000 total clients this year. OneShare Health adopted eight of these clients and their families, providing them with items they 'wished' for, which ranged from clothing to self-care products to gaming systems, as well as items they needed like shoes and groceries to prepare Christmas dinner.

"The most rewarding part is hearing the stories of clients' dismay and excitement when they receive their gifts. You are providing self-esteem and dignity for the entire family," said Lottie Price, Volunteer, In-Kind Donations Coordinator at The Family Place. "Our clients are truly thankful. But just as rewarding is to see how generous the community is."

About OneShare Health: OneShare Health is an ACA-exempt, non-profit Christian Health Care Sharing Ministry (HCSM). HCSMs are not traditional health insurance and do not accept risk or make guarantees regarding payment of bills submitted by Members.

About The Family Place: The Family Place is the largest family violence service provider in Texas, including the state's only shelter for men and children. All services are in Spanish and in English. For more information, call (214) 559-2170 or visit familyplace.org.

