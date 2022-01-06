Alliance Consumer Group Acquires HALO, a Leading Portable Power Products Company With an Extensive IP Portfolio

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Consumer Group, a leading manufacturer and marketer of flashlights, work lights, knives, multi-tools, pest defense, personal warming devices, and other outdoor lifestyle-related products under various brands, today announced it has acquired substantially all the assets of the HALO operating unit from ZAGG Inc.

HALO is a leading portable power product company offering an award-winning portfolio of back-up power stations, and related power accessories. HALO has an extensive IP portfolio that incorporates aesthetically beautiful designs and pragmatic functionality to meet the growing demands of today's consumer.

The acquisition of HALO, along with its existing brands, allows Alliance Consumer Group to extend its product offering of a complementary category throughout its entire network of unique "go-to-market" sales channels.

Chris Barley, CEO at Alliance Consumer Group, comments, "The HALO brand is not only a great fit for our existing product portfolio but will also be a catalyst of growth for ACG well into the future. HALO is a well-established market leader, representing best-in-class innovation and engineering. We believe there is tremendous opportunity for growth in the portable power category and are confident the HALO brand will help lead the way for us."

Alliance Consumer Group plans to relocate the HALO corporate operations from Salt Lake City, UT to its headquarters in Fort Worth, TX. ACG will retain the regional operations located in Hartford, CT where the HALO sales and engineering teams will continue to manage key aspects of the company within the Alliance Consumer Group platform.

Alliance Consumer Group is an Outdoor and Consumer Lifestyle products company that manufactures and markets flashlights, work lights, knives, pocket tools, pest defense products, personal warming devices, under the company's market-leading brands, including NEBO, True, Skeeter Hawk, and Thaw. For over 45 years, Alliance Consumer Group has been producing brands and authentic products that enhance adventures and everyday life.

