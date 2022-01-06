Insight Global Expands Reach Throughout Canada With Opening of New Office in Calgary, Alberta

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insight Global, a national leader in the staffing services industry, announced today the official opening of its newest office located in Calgary, Alberta. While Insight Global has been supporting the Calgary market from its other Canadian offices for nearly three years, the opening of the Calgary office marks an opportunity to connect with the local community on a deeper level and create more economic growth for the city.



Insight Global will work with companies throughout the area to provide staffing services, managed services, culture consulting, healthcare services and government services. In addition to working with long-standing drivers of Alberta’s economy like oil, gas, energy, transportation and agricultural companies, the new office location enhances Insight Global’s ability to invest in local companies, including those that make up Calgary’s growing technology industry.

“We’re thrilled to have a home base in Calgary that will enable us to expand our reach throughout the province,” said Bobby Beamish, sales manager at Insight Global Calgary. “With so many innovative companies thriving throughout Calgary and its surrounding areas, we’re eager to help these companies expand and innovate.”

Many large corporations are investing in Calgary as many professionals relocate to the area from larger cities.

“We’re seeing a heightened need for top level talent in and around Calgary,” Beamish added. “Calgary is very inviting, has a lower cost of living, and local companies do a great job of providing work-life balance for employees. The opportunities for growth are seemingly endless, and Insight Global is thrilled to be a part of putting people to work in this amazing community.”

The Calgary office is Insight Global’s third brick and mortar location in Canada, preceded by offices established in Vancouver, British Columbia in 2019 and Toronto, Ontario in 2014. Insight Global Calgary is located at Stephen Ave Place, 700 2nd Street SW Calgary, AB Suite 3100.

For more information about Insight Global Calgary, please contact Bobby Beamish at bobby.beamish@insightglobal.com. Learn more about Insight Global www.insightglobal.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f862dc7-a473-4e30-8401-b3bd3e44e903