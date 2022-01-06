Genetec Privacy Protector Re-certified with Prestigious European Privacy Seal (EuroPriSe)

MONTREAL, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, today announced that its KiwiVision™ Privacy Protector™ has been re-certified with the European Privacy Seal (EuroPriSe) for the sixth consecutive two-year term. KiwiVision Privacy Protector is the only solution to have received the European Privacy Seal certification for its ability to protect the identity of individuals within video surveillance recordings.

The prestigious European Privacy Seal is awarded to IT-based products that are compatible with European data protection laws and excel in privacy protection. Available on demand for the Genetec™ Security Center unified platform, KiwiVision Privacy Protector automatically anonymizes individuals’ actions and movements caught within a camera’s field of view, so security operators see only what they need to see. Being able to access unobscured footage requires an additional layer of access permissions that is used only when an event warrants an investigation. An audit trail is then maintained that shows who accessed the additional information, and why.

“Protecting the identity of people captured on video is an essential step in protecting their privacy,” said Florian Matusek, Product Group Director, Genetec Inc. “The fact that KiwiVision Privacy Protector has been certified by EuroPriSe for over a decade is a testament to the ingenuity of engineers to deliver advanced physical security technology that can meet privacy first standards of operation while enabling users to comply with regulations.”

