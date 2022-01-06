First Merchants Corporation to Report Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast

MUNCIE, Ind., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Merchants Corporation (Nasdaq:FRME) will report fourth quarter 2021 financial results on January 27, 2022. The Corporation will host a fourth quarter 2021 earnings conference call and webcast at 2:30 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, January 27, 2022. To participate, dial (Toll Free) 877-806-2932 and reference Conference ID 2169777. International callers please call +1 478-219-0639.



In order to view the webcast and presentation slides, please go to https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/i8985qq2 during the time of the call. A replay of the webcast will be available until January 27, 2023.

About First Merchants Corporation

First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. The Corporation has one full-service bank charter, First Merchants Bank. The Bank also operates as First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (as a division of First Merchants Bank).

First Merchants Corporation’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market System under the symbol FRME. Quotations are carried in daily newspapers and can be found on the company’s Internet web page (http://www.firstmerchants.com).

FIRST MERCHANTS and the Shield Logo are federally registered trademarks of First Merchants Corporation.

