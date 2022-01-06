Pacific Avenue Capital Partners Announces Two Additions to the Team: Adam Schwab and David Kehr

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Avenue Capital Partners, LLC ("Pacific Avenue"), a Los Angeles-based private investment firm focused on complex situations in the middle market, announced that Adam Schwab - Vice President of Operations and David Kehr - Associate have joined the firm.

Adam Schwab joins the firm as a Vice President of Operations. In his role, Adam will assist with acquisition due diligence on new platforms and add-ons to ensure that attractive and executable value creation plans are in place. Additionally, Adam will work with senior management teams to onboard new portfolio companies, stand up corporate carve-outs, and support operational initiatives to ensure management teams have the appropriate resources to be successful. Prior to Pacific Avenue, Adam served as Manager at Alvarez & Marsal, where he focused his efforts in performing buy-side and sell-side due diligence as well as advisory services to private equity sponsors and corporate clients. Adam graduated with a B.S. in Finance and Accounting from Florida State University. He is also a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in New York and Florida.

David Kehr joins the firm as an Associate. In his role, he will focus his efforts on deal evaluation, due diligence and execution, and portfolio operations. Prior to joining Pacific Avenue, David Kehr served as an Associate at Kairos Companies, where his responsibilities included deal evaluation, due diligence, and portfolio maintenance. Prior to Kairos Companies, David was an Investment Banking Analyst in the Financial Sponsors Group at Credit Suisse. David graduated with honors and holds a B.S. degree from The University of Utah.

Pacific Avenue continues its commitment to building a world-class team by adding M&A and operational expertise.

"Pacific Avenue is founded on having a winning and competitive culture. I believe that starts with great people and focused processes. The hiring of Adam and David demonstrates our commitment to adding top-level talent that loves to win. The experience that Adam and David bring further enhances the capabilities of the firm and allows us to scale to meet our future growth plans. Our team loves to compete, and the additions of Adam and David strengthen our ability to do that," said Chris Sznewajs, founder and Managing Partner of Pacific Avenue.

About Pacific Avenue Capital Partners

Pacific Avenue Capital Partners, founded by Chris Sznewajs in 2017, is a Los Angeles-based private investment firm focused on corporate divestitures and other complex situations in the middle market. Pacific Avenue has extensive M&A and operations experience allowing the firm to navigate complex transactions and unlock value through operational improvement, capital investment, and accelerated growth. The senior members of the Pacific Avenue team have closed more than 90 transactions, including 45 corporate divestitures, across a multitude of industries. Pacific Avenue takes a collaborative approach in partnering with strong management teams to drive strategic change and assist businesses in reaching their full potential. For more information, please visit www.pacificavenuecapital.com.

