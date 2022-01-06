EnOcean Alliance at AHR 2022: Smart HVAC solutions for energy-efficient, healthier and safer building environments

San Ramon, CA – 6 January, 2022. The AHR Expo in Las Vegas provides a unique forum where manufacturers of all sizes and specialties come together to share ideas and showcase the future of HVACR technology. From January 31 to February 2nd, EnOcean Alliance members will demonstrate the benefits of the interoperable EnOcean ecosystem for smart homes, smart buildings and smart spaces based on the EnOcean wireless standard (ISO/IEC 14543-3-10/11).



With more than 400 members worldwide, the EnOcean Alliance is one of the most successful alliances in the area of smart building monitoring and control. At Booth #C1180 in the Las Vegas Convention Center the non-profit organization will be showing examples of self-powered wireless solutions for HVAC & Lighting Control as well as Smart Spaces/IoT applications from EnOcean Alliance members such as Aruba Networks (HPE), AdHoc Electronics/Illumra, Contemporary Controls, Deuta Controls, EnOcean, Losant, Rutronik, Thermokon and Titanium Intelligent Solutions.

Spearheading the drive

The majority of the world has created ambitious climate goals, for example reducing CO 2 output by over 50% compared to 1990 levels in the next few years or reducing to carbon neutral by 2040. To enable this, it is absolutely necessary to reduce energy usage in buildings, which account for 40% of our energy usage. The ongoing COVID pandemic has also increased awareness of the health and wellness of employees, which includes monitoring and controlling air quality, lighting levels, temperature, and occupancy levels. “In an age where self-powered wireless is the obvious choice – also due to environmental issues and costs of copper wire or battery replacement – EnOcean Alliance is spearheading the drive towards an energy-efficient, healthier and safer world”, says Graham Martin, CEO and Chairman of the EnOcean Alliance.

The organization offers the advantages of an extensive and established ecosystem of interoperable self-powered wireless sensor solutions that are available to intelligent buildings worldwide. Based on the energy harvesting technology using movement, light or temperature differences as energy source for battery-free switches and self-powered wireless sensors, these solutions help optimize the utilization of buildings, create new service models and make buildings more flexible, energy-efficient and altogether more cost-effective. EnOcean wireless networks have been installed in more than 1,000,000 buildings worldwide, making it the most widespread and most field-tested wireless building automation standard in the world.

The EnOcean radio standard in practice

Visitors to AHR Expo 2022 can experience energy harvesting wireless solutions from over 25 EnOcean Alliance members and partners in total, including the following exhibitors: AirTest Technologies Inc. (#C1673), BACnet (#C1850), Belimo (#C1258), CABA (#C1053), Contemporary Controls (#C974), Delta Controls Inc. (#C1652), Emerson (#C3106), Functional Devices Inc. (#C1352), KMC Controls, Inc. (#C1444), LonMark International (#C1167), Loytec (#C1652), Reliable Controls (#C1545), Schneider Electric (Viconics) (#C1752), Sauter (#C1677), S+S Regeltechnik (C1075) and Titus (JCI) (#C1336).

About EnOcean Alliance

The EnOcean Alliance is an international association of leading companies in the building and IT industries founded in 2008. The open, non-profit organization is committed to enabling and promoting interoperable, maintenance-free and proven eco-systems based on the wireless EnOcean radio standard (ISO/IEC 14543-3-10/11). With their decades of experience EnOcean Alliance members strive to co-create a healthy, safe and sustainable environment in smart homes, intelligent buildings and smart spaces for the benefit of all. The EnOcean Alliance headquarters are located in San Ramon, California.

www.enocean-alliance.org

Press Contact

Evelyn Gilde-Back

EnOcean Alliance

M +49 (0)176 636 13 964

press@enocean-alliance.org

PR Contact

Kerry Marsh

Neesham PR

T +44(0)1296 628180

kerrym@neesham.co.uk