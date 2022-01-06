CAST delivers real-time open source insights directly in Chrome browsers

NEW YORK and PARIS, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ubiquitous use of open-source components in custom-built applications creates intellectual property and security risks for business owners and corporate legal teams. CAST Highlight provides an effective, fast-rollout alternative or complement to traditional Software Composition Analysis (SCA) products for controlling the risks inherent in open-source software across entire application portfolios.



Now, CAST Highlight subscribers can install and use a new browser extension that allows them to see the legal and security exposures associated with a particular open-source component as they attempt to download it from the internet.

SCA Browser Extension

The new CAST Highlight SCA browser extension for Chrome enables users to tap into CAST’s industry leading knowledgebase of over 100 million open-source components and view insights in real time while browsing for specific components across the internet. The extension shows details such as licensing requirements, security vulnerabilities, and technology obsolescence directly in the browser window for the component on the current page. It also identifies if the component belongs to the “Allow” or “Deny” list as specified by the user’s organizational policy. Users can now make smarter decisions about the use of specific open-source components before downloading them from the internet.

The new SCA browser extension is available for all CAST Highlight subscribers.

About CAST

CAST is the pioneer and category leader in Software Intelligence, providing insight into the structural condition of software assets. CAST technology is renowned as the most accurate “MRI for Software”, which delivers actionable insights into software composition, architectures, database structures, critical flaws, quality grades, cloud readiness levels and work effort metrics. It is used globally by thousands of forward-looking digital leaders to make objective decisions, accelerate modernization, and raise the security and resiliency of mission critical software. Visit castsoftware.com. Contact Stephanie Watkins at s.watkins@castsoftware.com.

