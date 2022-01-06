Mycotopia Therapies Announces Ei.Ventures Acquires 12x12 Estate in The Sandbox in Anticipation of PSLY.COM Launch Post-Merger with Mycotopia Therapies in Q1 2022

MIAMI, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mycotopia Therapies Inc. (OTC Pink: TPIA) (the “Company”), a biopharma company focused on research, technology, and the development of medical psychedelics, announced today Ei.Ventures has acquired a 12x 12 estate in The Sandbox, a virtual world where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences on the Ethereum blockchain. This purchase represents the third largest land sale in the Metaverse, and is valued at $2.2M. The land will be called PSLY.COM, the name of the soon to be merged company of Ei.Ventures with Mycotopia Therapies. The transaction was the subject of a January 5, 2022 article in Forbes by A.J. Herrington titled Startup Plans Psychedelic Trips In The Metaverse With Sandbox Virtual Land Deal.



After only a week on the platform, Ei.Ventures and Orthogonal Thinker CEO David Nikzad were ready to invest in a legacy project for the combined companies’ vision of psychedelic therapy and move into the Metaverse over the next 36 months, noting, “The combination of our tech, cannabis, psychedelics, outer space, and crypto related holdings will all be utilizing this exciting space. We are very excited to invite all of our portfolio companies and investors to be part of something very special.”

Ei.Ventures now owns 144 pieces of Sandbox land that make up this 12 x 12 estate. Their neighbors include noted companies like Axie Infinity, SANDBOX, Binance and many others. PSLY.COM is now right in the middle of these disruptive giants.

Nikzad adds, “As I remember my early days as an investor going to Y Combinator, it was about looking at things that were 10B disruptive. Health and Wellness is a trillion-dollar market. As we’ve now gone through COVID and are still in the craziness of it, these technologies will become much more important as communications and how financial transactions are handled is changing,” and ends with thanks to “Blockchain.com, MetaMask, NFTTRADER and all the individuals and teams, including Ei’s co-founders, that came together to execute this transaction.”

Ben Kaplan, CEO of Mycotopia Therapies said, “Virtual land sales on the Sandbox have exploded recently and total sales between 2019 and today amount to $211 million, while the 'sand' cryptocurrency is up more than 9,000% in the last year. Blockchain technology allows users to own the content they create in The Sandbox and mint it onto non-fungible tokens, or NFTs.” Mr. Kaplan continued, “Since complex networks exist in the Metaverse without any one entity having overall control, the amount of land in The Sandbox is finite. As we work toward closing our merger with Ei.Ventures, I believe this investment in the Metaverse will prove to be very beneficial for PSLY.COM shareholders.”

You can find the Offering Circular for Ei.Ventures’ Regulation A offering here https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1823182/000110465921096304/tm2123436d1_253g2.htm. For more information on Ei.Ventures, please go to https://invest.ei.ventures/. For media needs, please contact Susan von Seggern at susan@ei.ventures or 213-840-0077.

About Mycotopia Therapies

Mycotopia Therapies focuses on helping you heal and reclaim your life. Your journey of healing is an understanding of the causes and works to mental wellness through psychedelic enhanced psychotherapy, integrated with a professional team of mental wellness practitioners and cutting-edge technology. Psychedelic therapy is a holistic and spiritual approach providing healing and has shown successful treatment for many years. Additional information on Mycotopia Therapies can be found on the Company’s website at: https://www.mycotopiatherapies.com .

About Ei. Ventures

Emotional Intelligence Ventures, a company dedicated to research and production of botanical psychedelics, announced a public stock offering using the Reg A+ Framework. Ei. Ventures’ main differentiator in the space is a self-imposed directive to work exclusively with non-synthetic, plant and fungi-based ingredients for both is psychedelic and non-psychedelic products. https://www.ei.ventures

