Everstream Analytics Named to 2022 FreightTech 100

SAN MARCOS, Calif., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightWaves has named Everstream Analytics to the 2022 FreightTech 100, celebrating the most innovative and disruptive companies in the supply chain industry. The award is based on nominations from readers, which include industry leaders and experts. With over 500 nominations submitted, the final 100 is a select list of companies solving supply chain disruptions.



“We choose the FreightTech 100 based solely on merit. These companies are shaking up the industry in new and exciting ways. This is not a ‘pay-to-play’ competition,” FreightWaves CEO Craig Fuller said. “We want to recognize the most innovative and disruptive companies out there.”

Everstream Analytics monitors up to 1,500 potential supply chain disruptions every day, then uses artificial intelligence and expert analysis to identify patterns, understand context, and make accurate predictions that are meaningful to each customer network. Everstream solutions integrate with a company’s key operational systems, like an ERP or TMS, to deliver the predictive insights and analytics needed to continuously push supply chains to be faster, smarter, safer, and leaner.

“Everstream’s addition to the prestigious FreightTech 100 is a validation of our mission to provide predictive insights that let our clients turn supply chain risk into a competitive advantage,” said Julie Gerdeman, Chief Executive Officer of Everstream Analytics. “Our recognition alongside our great partners p44, DHL Supply Chain and Tive underscores our commitment to supply chain digitization and data-driven decision making across all operational functions.”

The recognition adds to Everstream’s list of recent accolades, including being recognized by Food Logistics as a Top Software & Technology Provider, and named a Leader in Procurement Risk Analytics Technology by ProcureTech100 and one of “50 Provides to Watch” by Spend Matters.

From reports on Omicron COVID-19 variant impact, the surge of holiday imports on U.S. ports and flooding and landslides in British Columbia, Everstream provides clients with specific guidance that alerts them to myriad potential risks.

Everstream continues to invest in new technology for those companies looking to build better supply chains. The new Everstream Analytics Water Risk Tracker provides a global, grid-point-level, long-term assessment of the availability of water resources, enabling companies to quantify present and future risk of water scarcity globally.

About Everstream Analytics

Everstream Analytics risk scores and predictive insights set the world’s supply chain standard, helping global companies turn supply chains into business-changing assets. Removing the traditional blinders of traditional data, we offer more complete information, sharper analysis, and accurate predictions to help companies get in front of what’s ahead. If you’re serious about building a better supply chain, Everstream will show you how to get there. Learn more at everstream.ai.



