Resonate Launches CTV Insights, Unlocking a Deeper Understanding of Streaming Audiences

RESTON, Va., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonate , the leading provider of A.I.-driven consumer data and analytics, today announced the launch of CTV Insights, a new solution that enables media and entertainment organizations to unlock an unprecedented level of insights into their connected TV audiences. With Resonate CTV Insights, clients can now onboard CTV devices into the Resonate Ignite platform for analysis, enabling them to enrich their understanding of these audiences with the thousands of attributes available within the Resonate proprietary, privacy safe data set.



“With CTV viewership skyrocketing, there are significant gaps in understanding these audiences. The immense potential to optimize the advertising revenue associated with these viewers, demands better tools,” said Bryan Gernert, Chief Executive Officer of Resonate. “To deliver on the advanced targeting capabilities of CTV, media and entertainment organizations need access to comprehensive, continuously updated research about these viewers: who they are, what they care about, including their product preferences, shopping behaviors, and brand affinities, but also, why they make the decisions to choose, buy, support or abandon a product or brand. This is how today’s leading media companies sell their advertising, with the data provided through the Resonate CTV Insights product and the Resonate Ignite platform.”

Historically, media and entertainment companies have had limited ability to identify the unique audience characteristics of CTV viewers. Through Resonate’s CTV Insights, media and publishing companies are able to uncover and understand key characteristics and motivations of the connected tv viewership, turning anonymous viewers into compelling audience segments ready to be fully monetized.

The new Resonate CTV Insights solution delivers an enhanced, cookieless understanding of CTV audiences by connecting that audience to the continuously updated Resonate Elements data set, which includes psychographics, behavioral, preferences, intent and more. These insights help companies optimize ad sales and grow ad revenue. With CTV Insights, companies can segment their viewers by device, show or another method, and then easily onboard to the Resonate Ignite Platform for analysis and insights.

With these insights, media and entertainment companies are better equipped to monetize their growing CTV viewership. CTV Insights enable companies to:

Access a robust, privacy safe data set connected to CTV viewers who watch a specific show or use a specific device

Analyze their audiences against 14,000 insights and 230 million connected profiles

Better monetize audiences by proving their unique value to advertising partners



Precision and transparency are paramount with CTV. Resonate leverages it’s own proprietary, AI-powered ID Graph for accurate matching and quality assurance.

Given the increasingly vital role that CTV is playing in the overall media and marketing mix, Resonate continues to invest heavily in new technologies and tactics for better understanding and activating CTV audiences. For a nuanced, critical look into the new streaming media behaviors of today’s American TV consumer, download Resonate's recent "State of Streaming" report here .

About Resonate

Resonate is a pioneer in A.I.-driven consumer data and analytics, delivering deep, dynamic insights, activation, and analysis in an easy-to-use SaaS platform. The Resonate proprietary, privacy-safe data set includes more than 14,000 fresh, relevant data points that describe more than 230 million individual U.S. consumers. Hundreds of companies use Resonate to drive better marketing strategy and execution fueled by better more comprehensive understanding of their customers and prospects that extends beyond traditional demographics, psychographics and behavioral data to uncover why consumers choose, buy or support certain brands, products or causes. Empowered with unparalleled technology to drive insight into action, leading brands, agencies and organizations use Resonate to identify, engage and analyze these audiences, driving growth and increasing customer lifetime value.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Resonate is privately held and backed by Argentum Capital Partners, Revolution Growth, Greycroft Partners and iNovia Capital. For more information, please visit www.resonate.com .

