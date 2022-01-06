Director/PDMR Shareholding

| Source: Irish Continental Group Plc Irish Continental Group Plc

Dublin, IRELAND

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
 		Name

 		Thomas Corcoran

 
 

 
2Reason for the notification

 
a)Position/status

 		PDMR / Company Secretary
b)Initial Notification AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name

 		Irish Continental Group plc
b)LEI635400FQKB6QXERQOC74

 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument,
Identification code		ICG Unit

 

ISIN : IE00BLP58571
b)Nature of the transaction Award of shares under the ICG Restricted Share Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s) 

Price(s)                             Volume(s)
€4.65                                 16,712   

 
d)Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price		N/A
e)Date of the transaction6 January 2022

 
f)Place of the transactionDublin, Ireland

 
g)Additional InformationThe underlying shares were acquired via market purchase by the ICG restricted share trust on 4 January 2022 at €4.65 per ICG Unit.