The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Welcomes Applications for 2022 Grassroots Grant with KidsGardening to Connect Children to Benefits of Gardening and Greenspaces

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To address the need to connect more children to gardens and outdoor play, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation today opened its GroMoreGood Grassroots Grants with national nonprofit KidsGardening. Supporting ScottsMiracle-Gro’s broader mission to reach 10 million kids with garden and greenspace programming by 2023, this annual program is designed to bring the powerful benefits of gardening to more children.



The ongoing pandemic continues to disrupt children’s daily lives and impact families struggling with food insecurity. It’s a critical time to connect kids with the positive experiences that gardens provide. From increased access to fresh food to connecting with nature and the soil, gardens offer hope, joy and education to children during this time of uncertainty. In the past years, ScottsMiracle-Gro and KidsGardening have seen firsthand how communities are using gardening to provide relief for those in need.

"It never ceases to amaze me the impact these garden programs can make for kids and their communities," reflects Em Shipman, Executive Director of KidsGardening.org. "From growing food for their local food shelf, to restoring pollinator habitat, or supporting youth with learning differences, the power of a garden just can't be overstated. We're so proud to partner with The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation to bring the benefits of gardening to tens of thousands of youth nationwide every year."

The GroMoreGood Grassroots Grants will fund all types of community-driven garden and greenspace projects that directly engage youth, including school and community gardens, urban farms, pollinator gardens, and outdoor playscapes. Grant funding will support the creation of new garden projects and the expansion of existing ones. The 2022 application is available now at kidsgardening.org.

“Beginning with our goal to reach 10 million kids with the benefits of gardens and greenspace programming, we’ve seen so many stories of growth and perseverance,” said Jim King, president of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation. “From fresh from the vine edible gardens to awe-inspiring butterfly gardens, Grassroots grantees have created spaces that spark wonder, create connections, enable mentorship opportunities and develop interest in nature and science. It is truly an honor for us to continue to support this work.”

The GroMoreGood Grassroots Grant application will be open until February 4, 2022. In 2022, 150 programs will be awarded $500-$1,500 to start or expand their youth garden or greenspace, based on youth engagement, community impact, and sustainability, among other factors. Winners will be announced on March 18, 2022. Awards will be distributed in April 2022.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation

The mission of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation is to inspire, connect and cultivate a community of purpose. The Foundation is deeply rooted in helping create healthier communities, empower the next generation, and preserve our planet. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that funds non-profit entities that support its core initiatives in the form of grants, endowments and multi-year capital gifts. For more information, visit www.scottsmiraclegrofoundation.org .

About KidsGardening

KidsGardening is a national nonprofit organization creating opportunities for kids to play, learn, and grow through gardening. They provide grants and original educational materials to more than 2.6 million kids across the country. For more information, visit www.kidsgardening.org .

