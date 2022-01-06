Touax: half year statement of the liquidity contract

La Defense Cedex, FRANCE

REGULATED INFORMATION                Paris, 6 January 2022 5:45 PM

YOUR OPERATIONAL LEASING SOLUTION FOR SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORTATION

TOUAX: Half year statement of the liquidity contract
with Gilbert Dupont stockbrockers

 

The liquidity account under the liquidity contract awarded by TOUAX SCA to Gilbert Dupont Stockbrokers, stood as follows on 31 December 2021:

-        Number of shares: 6 265
-        Cash in the liquidity account: 74 317,18 €

During the second half of 2021, a total of:

PURCHASE61 831 shares492 158,59 €687 transactions
SALE63 050 shares501 330,00 €652 transactions

was negotiated.

For information, at the time of the half-year statement on 30 June 2021, the liquidity account had the following holdings:

-        Number of TOUAX shares: 7 484
-        Cash in the liquidity account: 65 145,77 €

When setting up the contract, the liquidity account had the following holdings:

-        Number of TOUAX shares: 0
-        Cash in the liquidity account: €100,000.

*******

Number of transactions executed and volume traded in second half 2021

 PurchaseSale
 Number of transactions executedNumber of shares tradedShare capital (€)Number of transactions executedNumber of shares tradedShare capital (€)
TOTAL93594 008620 313,051 01396 306644 444,01
01/07/202121601376,942502163
02/07/2021108727447,05000
05/07/202189598107,1000
06/07/202121351133,512100842
07/07/202177105922,1155004195
08/07/20211510118349,04000
09/07/20211250203516173514531,84
12/07/20212100850106385453,82
13/07/202153202721,6388750,52
14/07/202142111797,7274503854,25
15/07/20211411729926,14000
16/07/2021396807,48492775,48
19/07/2021146415335,49222185,68
20/07/2021000000
21/07/2021110082042011660,24
22/07/202133823128,563653004,32
23/07/202183552920,413100826
26/07/202121651354,3104723897,87
27/07/202115041263572943,89
28/07/202145004081,832011649,23
29/07/202122482032,6399367714,98
30/07/202100096715585,67
02/08/202167446388,6512179615507,02
03/08/202100022001768
04/08/202196175429,661100886
05/08/202167216247,1000
06/08/202132582230,15000
09/08/2021000811219845,18
10/08/202187646701,5853152772
11/08/202141941668,4000
12/08/202162271978,3133042666,11
13/08/2021123200,5632892560,54
16/08/202104213671,29000
17/08/202172322007,31000
18/08/202172181882,23000
19/08/202188737434,1255995100,6
20/08/20213200168813222704,8
23/08/202132041719,9942412034,86
24/08/202161841566,6353202716,16
25/08/2021358498,4889328068,42
26/08/202163653138,8211501293
27/08/20211150128754433824,73
30/08/202100092962569,1
31/08/202100073292912,51
01/09/202144123598,86197861,36
02/09/202100004193733,58
03/09/202152932593,4689438463,33
06/09/202100084784360,6
07/09/2021010019146,9405605178,38
08/09/202188988033,33240363,2
09/09/202184824269,2765454880,8
10/09/2021450442246413,2
13/09/2021425022192653,8
14/09/20212100890370624,4
15/09/202123222863,3265444887,19
16/09/2021000910189272,66
17/09/202122212008,89232293,76
20/09/202124221819667,45388800,8
21/09/202163412980,3710140012433,4
22/09/202164433894,81295853,1
23/09/202116130910734,0621127910590,12
24/09/2021116165136,2165734802,71
27/09/2021138507023,8965294417,84
28/09/202186555314,4712001628
29/09/202133652928,2975654562,49
30/09/202100056455270,42
01/10/202164653752,9267325960,68
04/10/202188056478,6421501212
05/10/2021135034033,3622001612
06/10/20211612749992,6211351082,7
07/10/20213128997,217154912345,53
08/10/202133142534,2933512845,14
11/10/202194753798,342111892,44
12/10/202104033183,1403793029,99
13/10/202132501953147368,48
14/10/202131601249,272982338,53
15/10/202100095053979,4
18/10/2021000149547617,12
19/10/202100074113331,61
20/10/20215450363233502836,02
21/10/202174263404,4698446795,97
22/10/202112144011651,18129527783,84
25/10/202188406735,0472542056,79
26/10/202147105678,01135644526,27
27/10/202151501200118316692,21
28/10/202109817807,3903002400
29/10/202101401117,204003198
01/11/202156314988,8873833058,98
02/11/202100079077252,61
03/11/202155124070,9122051635,9
04/11/202165884638,0353272602,69
05/11/202141651293,653712927,89
08/11/2021000137455921,56
09/11/202122762190,6454263398,16
10/11/20213115917,71100800
11/11/202102522009,5202261805,69
12/11/202152922322,3333002394
15/11/202189697705,0967656115,72
16/11/2021152414,96114423615,65
17/11/202154003258150411
18/11/202115141511351,7000
19/11/20210152012011,6508917123,28
22/11/2021127866000,56213100,88
23/11/2021000810518019,66
24/11/2021104233226,093109833,12
25/11/202142581960,862742096,02
26/11/202117167512403,54000
29/11/20213112801,9265614176,25
30/11/202110194914210,1634143025,18
01/12/202174253059,1952101520,63
02/12/20213160117220275120448,73
03/12/202118174913533,4138646761,66
06/12/2021116314724,0474283218,99
07/12/2021109286918,712183813788,12
08/12/202162772047,4251651229,55
09/12/202179797123,0143012245,46
10/12/202100054523174,22
13/12/2021138475884,1918350724733,47
14/12/20216109748,3441751209,5
15/12/2021913118750,0118172211675,33
16/12/20212115787,9000
17/12/202101521023,9904963343,04
20/12/2021107144748,1733252175,49
21/12/2021011587671,29013969407,23
22/12/202155393593,377304893,7
23/12/202122201476,4910647230,62
24/12/20212856,4867265073,43
27/12/2021137735385,881855,2
28/12/202163892658,11000
29/12/2021121207824245613852,22
30/12/202108205529,0103462343,77
31/12/202143002010910016722,72

*******

TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis throughout the world, for its own account and on behalf of third party investors. With €1.1 billion under management, TOUAX is one of the European leaders in the operational leasing of this type of equipment.

TOUAX SCA is listed in Paris on EURONEXT – Euronext Paris Compartment C (Code ISIN FR0000033003) and on the CAC® Small and CAC® Mid & Small indexes and in EnterNext PEA-PME.

For more information: www.touax.com

Contacts:

TOUAX        ACTIFIN
Fabrice & Raphaël WALEWSKI        Ghislaine GASPARETTO
Managing Partners        ggasparetto@actifin.fr
touax@touax.com        
www.touax.com        Tel: +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11
Tel: +33 (0)1 46 96 18 00        

