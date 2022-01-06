English French

REGULATED INFORMATION Paris, 6 January 2022 5:45 PM

TOUAX: Half year statement of the liquidity contract

with Gilbert Dupont stockbrockers

The liquidity account under the liquidity contract awarded by TOUAX SCA to Gilbert Dupont Stockbrokers, stood as follows on 31 December 2021:

- Number of shares: 6 265

- Cash in the liquidity account: 74 317,18 €

During the second half of 2021, a total of:

PURCHASE 61 831 shares 492 158,59 € 687 transactions SALE 63 050 shares 501 330,00 € 652 transactions

was negotiated.

For information, at the time of the half-year statement on 30 June 2021, the liquidity account had the following holdings:

- Number of TOUAX shares: 7 484

- Cash in the liquidity account: 65 145,77 €

When setting up the contract, the liquidity account had the following holdings:

- Number of TOUAX shares: 0

- Cash in the liquidity account: €100,000.

Number of transactions executed and volume traded in second half 2021

Purchase Sale Number of transactions executed Number of shares traded Share capital (€) Number of transactions executed Number of shares traded Share capital (€) TOTAL 935 94 008 620 313,05 1 013 96 306 644 444,01 01/07/2021 2 160 1376,9 4 250 2163 02/07/2021 10 872 7447,05 0 0 0 05/07/2021 8 959 8107,1 0 0 0 06/07/2021 2 135 1133,51 2 100 842 07/07/2021 7 710 5922,11 5 500 4195 08/07/2021 15 1011 8349,04 0 0 0 09/07/2021 1 250 2035 16 1735 14531,84 12/07/2021 2 100 850 10 638 5453,82 13/07/2021 5 320 2721,6 3 88 750,52 14/07/2021 4 211 1797,72 7 450 3854,25 15/07/2021 14 1172 9926,14 0 0 0 16/07/2021 3 96 807,48 4 92 775,48 19/07/2021 14 641 5335,49 2 22 185,68 20/07/2021 0 0 0 0 0 0 21/07/2021 1 100 820 4 201 1660,24 22/07/2021 3 382 3128,5 6 365 3004,32 23/07/2021 8 355 2920,41 3 100 826 26/07/2021 2 165 1354,3 10 472 3897,87 27/07/2021 1 50 412 6 357 2943,89 28/07/2021 4 500 4081,8 3 201 1649,23 29/07/2021 2 248 2032,63 9 936 7714,98 30/07/2021 0 0 0 9 671 5585,67 02/08/2021 6 744 6388,65 12 1796 15507,02 03/08/2021 0 0 0 2 200 1768 04/08/2021 9 617 5429,66 1 100 886 05/08/2021 6 721 6247,1 0 0 0 06/08/2021 3 258 2230,15 0 0 0 09/08/2021 0 0 0 8 1121 9845,18 10/08/2021 8 764 6701,58 5 315 2772 11/08/2021 4 194 1668,4 0 0 0 12/08/2021 6 227 1978,31 3 304 2666,11 13/08/2021 1 23 200,56 3 289 2560,54 16/08/2021 0 421 3671,29 0 0 0 17/08/2021 7 232 2007,31 0 0 0 18/08/2021 7 218 1882,23 0 0 0 19/08/2021 8 873 7434,12 5 599 5100,6 20/08/2021 3 200 1688 1 322 2704,8 23/08/2021 3 204 1719,99 4 241 2034,86 24/08/2021 6 184 1566,63 5 320 2716,16 25/08/2021 3 58 498,48 8 932 8068,42 26/08/2021 6 365 3138,82 1 150 1293 27/08/2021 1 150 1287 5 443 3824,73 30/08/2021 0 0 0 9 296 2569,1 31/08/2021 0 0 0 7 329 2912,51 01/09/2021 4 412 3598,86 1 97 861,36 02/09/2021 0 0 0 0 419 3733,58 03/09/2021 5 293 2593,46 8 943 8463,33 06/09/2021 0 0 0 8 478 4360,6 07/09/2021 0 1001 9146,94 0 560 5178,38 08/09/2021 8 898 8033,33 2 40 363,2 09/09/2021 8 482 4269,27 6 545 4880,8 10/09/2021 4 50 442 2 46 413,2 13/09/2021 4 250 2219 2 6 53,8 14/09/2021 2 100 890 3 70 624,4 15/09/2021 2 322 2863,32 6 544 4887,19 16/09/2021 0 0 0 9 1018 9272,66 17/09/2021 2 221 2008,89 2 32 293,76 20/09/2021 24 2218 19667,45 3 88 800,8 21/09/2021 6 341 2980,37 10 1400 12433,4 22/09/2021 6 443 3894,81 2 95 853,1 23/09/2021 16 1309 10734,06 21 1279 10590,12 24/09/2021 11 616 5136,21 6 573 4802,71 27/09/2021 13 850 7023,89 6 529 4417,84 28/09/2021 8 655 5314,47 1 200 1628 29/09/2021 3 365 2928,29 7 565 4562,49 30/09/2021 0 0 0 5 645 5270,42 01/10/2021 6 465 3752,92 6 732 5960,68 04/10/2021 8 805 6478,64 2 150 1212 05/10/2021 13 503 4033,36 2 200 1612 06/10/2021 16 1274 9992,62 1 135 1082,7 07/10/2021 3 128 997,2 17 1549 12345,53 08/10/2021 3 314 2534,29 3 351 2845,14 11/10/2021 9 475 3798,34 2 111 892,44 12/10/2021 0 403 3183,14 0 379 3029,99 13/10/2021 3 250 1953 1 47 368,48 14/10/2021 3 160 1249,2 7 298 2338,53 15/10/2021 0 0 0 9 505 3979,4 18/10/2021 0 0 0 14 954 7617,12 19/10/2021 0 0 0 7 411 3331,61 20/10/2021 5 450 3632 3 350 2836,02 21/10/2021 7 426 3404,46 9 844 6795,97 22/10/2021 12 1440 11651,18 12 952 7783,84 25/10/2021 8 840 6735,04 7 254 2056,79 26/10/2021 4 710 5678,01 13 564 4526,27 27/10/2021 5 150 1200 11 831 6692,21 28/10/2021 0 981 7807,39 0 300 2400 29/10/2021 0 140 1117,2 0 400 3198 01/11/2021 5 631 4988,88 7 383 3058,98 02/11/2021 0 0 0 7 907 7252,61 03/11/2021 5 512 4070,91 2 205 1635,9 04/11/2021 6 588 4638,03 5 327 2602,69 05/11/2021 4 165 1293,6 5 371 2927,89 08/11/2021 0 0 0 13 745 5921,56 09/11/2021 2 276 2190,64 5 426 3398,16 10/11/2021 3 115 917,7 1 100 800 11/11/2021 0 252 2009,52 0 226 1805,69 12/11/2021 5 292 2322,33 3 300 2394 15/11/2021 8 969 7705,09 6 765 6115,72 16/11/2021 1 52 414,96 11 442 3615,65 17/11/2021 5 400 3258 1 50 411 18/11/2021 15 1415 11351,7 0 0 0 19/11/2021 0 1520 12011,65 0 891 7123,28 22/11/2021 12 786 6000,56 2 13 100,88 23/11/2021 0 0 0 8 1051 8019,66 24/11/2021 10 423 3226,09 3 109 833,12 25/11/2021 4 258 1960,8 6 274 2096,02 26/11/2021 17 1675 12403,54 0 0 0 29/11/2021 3 112 801,92 6 561 4176,25 30/11/2021 10 1949 14210,16 3 414 3025,18 01/12/2021 7 425 3059,19 5 210 1520,63 02/12/2021 3 160 1172 20 2751 20448,73 03/12/2021 18 1749 13533,41 3 864 6761,66 06/12/2021 11 631 4724,04 7 428 3218,99 07/12/2021 10 928 6918,7 12 1838 13788,12 08/12/2021 6 277 2047,42 5 165 1229,55 09/12/2021 7 979 7123,01 4 301 2245,46 10/12/2021 0 0 0 5 452 3174,22 13/12/2021 13 847 5884,19 18 3507 24733,47 14/12/2021 6 109 748,34 4 175 1209,5 15/12/2021 9 1311 8750,01 18 1722 11675,33 16/12/2021 2 115 787,9 0 0 0 17/12/2021 0 152 1023,99 0 496 3343,04 20/12/2021 10 714 4748,17 3 325 2175,49 21/12/2021 0 1158 7671,29 0 1396 9407,23 22/12/2021 5 539 3593,3 7 730 4893,7 23/12/2021 2 220 1476,4 9 1064 7230,62 24/12/2021 2 8 56,48 6 726 5073,43 27/12/2021 13 773 5385,88 1 8 55,2 28/12/2021 6 389 2658,11 0 0 0 29/12/2021 12 1207 8242 4 561 3852,22 30/12/2021 0 820 5529,01 0 346 2343,77 31/12/2021 4 300 2010 9 1001 6722,72

TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis throughout the world, for its own account and on behalf of third party investors. With €1.1 billion under management, TOUAX is one of the European leaders in the operational leasing of this type of equipment.

TOUAX SCA is listed in Paris on EURONEXT – Euronext Paris Compartment C (Code ISIN FR0000033003) and on the CAC® Small and CAC® Mid & Small indexes and in EnterNext PEA-PME.

