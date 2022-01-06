Nextbite Receives Built In’s 2022 Best Places to Work in Los Angeles Award

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextbite , the leader in virtual restaurants, today announced it was named to Built In’s 2022 Best Places to Work list, ranking among the best midsize companies to work for in Los Angeles. The annual Built In awards program includes companies of all sizes, and honors remote, hybrid and in-person employers.



“Company culture has always been a priority to me and all Nextbite leaders,” said Nextbite CEO and co-founder, Alex Canter. “As we continue to get recognized as a top place to work, I’m confident in saying that we’ve achieved a culture that’s appreciated and aligned with what people are looking for in the modern workplace. We enjoy investing in our people's success.”

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

“It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners,” says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. “This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today’s tech professionals seek.”

Just last month Nextbite received Comparably’s Best Company Culture and Best CEO Awards and in Fall 2021 was honored with six other Comparably awards, including Best Company Happiness, Best Company Career Growth, Best Company Leadership and Best CEOs for Diversity.

About Nextbite

Nextbite is helping drive and shape the new digital era for the restaurant industry. A leader in virtual restaurants and the pioneer in online order management, the company is focused on helping restaurant partners successfully enter the virtual restaurant space with new delivery-only menus, using underutilized labor and kitchen capacity, to increase margins and revenue. Originally founded as Ordermark in 2017, Nextbite is the only all-in-one virtual restaurant solution for existing restaurants and kitchens that pairs the proven Ordermark online ordering/delivery management system with a selection of highly visible, on-trend, delivery brands. Headquartered in Denver and Los Angeles, Nextbite has more than $150M in funding, with its most recent round led by SoftBank. Learn more at nextbite.io, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Built In

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry’s most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely.

About Built In’s Best Places to Work

Built In’s esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

