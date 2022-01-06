CityHealth and Southwest Airlines Collaborate to Offer Easy COVID Testing for Passengers Entering the United States

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading healthcare provider CityHealth is collaborating with Southwest Airlines® to offer passengers a convenient and affordable COVID testing solution for re-entering the United States.

Southwest passengers have the option to purchase specially discounted CityHealth RapidReturn test kits before or after purchasing plane tickets. RapidReturn kits contain a CDC-approved Rapid Antigen test and include a virtual appointment with a CityHealth Testing Specialist who will guide travelers through the sample collection process and supervise the test.

CityHealth Testing Specialists are standing by 24 hours a day, 7 days a week so travelers can test whenever they need to, enabling Southwest passengers compliance with new testing guidelines requiring U.S.-bound passengers to have proof of a negative COVID test result within one day of their flight's departure to the U.S.

Unlike some other options, the RapidReturn kit does not require travelers to download an app or use a specific operating system. All that's required is a Wi-Fi connection and a video-enabled device (such as a smartphone, tablet, or laptop), minimizing compatibility issues. A secure link to download the digital health certificate is sent via email shortly after the test is completed, typically within 2-3 minutes.

The RapidReturn test uses new INDICAID testing technology - a more user-friendly test with a pre-filled testing vial and slimmer collection swab, making the sample collection process easier and more comfortable. The kit also contains a second swab, solution vial, and testing device, so passengers are prepared in case the first test is lost or damaged.

"Since it was launched, the RapidReturn kit has been one of our most popular COVID testing options," says Sean Parkin, CEO of CityHealth. "We're thrilled to be working with Southwest Airlines to offer their passengers an easy, accurate, affordable, and convenient way to return home safely. The quick return of results will help Southwest passengers stay in compliance with the new one-day testing rule."

Tests are available at a specially discounted rate of $50US for Southwest passengers only. Southwest passengers can buy kits at https://www.cityhealth.com/rapidreturn-southwest/ .

RapidReturn kits are also available for non-Southwest passengers at https://www.cityhealth.com/rapidreturn/ . RapidReturn is a CDC-approved Rapid Antigen test, so the results of this test are approved for entry into the United States or other destinations where Rapid Antigen results are accepted.

Press Contact: Sean Parkin, CEO, CityHealth. getwell@cityhealth.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.