Lui Franciosi To Monitor the Safety and Efficacy of Nebulized Heparin for the Treatment of COVID-19

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lui Franciosi will be monitoring the safety and efficacy of nebulized heparin for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2, i.e., COVID-19. There is suggestion that unfractionated heparin has the potential to reduce mortality in COVID-19 patients. The virus induces acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), which displays itself as diffuse alveolar damage with extensive pulmonary coagulation, fibrin deposition and formation of hyaline membranes in the air sacs. Heparin’s anti-coagulant actions limit fibrin deposition and microvascular thrombosis within the lung. Lui Franciosi states, “I will be reviewing the scientific literature and online media reports from various countries to determine heparin’s effects in large scale clinical trials, especially in seniors. The results of my review can be useful for administrators of long term care, assisted living and independent living to help them prepare for future COVID-related pandemics.” This review will be in the form of a white paper, which also be made available to seniors, families and the general public for their consideration.



Lui Franciosi is a pharmacologist and consultant with over 20 years of executive experience collected in the pharmaceutical and senior care industries. He holds a Masters degree and a Doctorate from the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada. He also studied business at the University of Warwick in the U.K. Lui Franciosi founded Franciosi Consulting Ltd. in 2015 and is the President and CEO. He is currently also an Adjunct Professor at The University of British Columbia and Simon Fraser University in areas of pharmacology and gerontology, respectively.

