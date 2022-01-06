Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield appoints Christi Karandikar as Group People Officer

Paris, Amsterdam, January 6, 2022

Press release

URW appoints Christi Karandikar as Group People Officer

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) today announced the appointment of Christi Karandikar to the role of Executive Managing Director, Group People Officer and member of the Executive Committee.

Karandikar brings a wealth of international experience to the role, having served as Executive Vice President of U.S. Human Resources at URW since 2019, and having held global roles within the Warner Media group and multinational professional services company Accenture.

Reporting to Sylvain Montcouquiol in his new position as Chief Resources and Sustainability Officer, Karandikar will relocate to Paris to help lead URW’s continued transformation with a focus on employee engagement, diversity and inclusion, talent recruitment, and the evolution of its corporate offices and flexible working model.

Jean-Marie Tritant, Chief Executive Officer of URW said: “Christi is a dynamic, thoughtful international leader and we are excited to have her steer our enterprise-wide People function as we continue to transform our organization to meet the future opportunity ahead of us.”

Sylvain Montcouquiol added: “We have been lucky to have Christi’s expertise within our U.S. business, where she has played an instrumental role in helping to guide our company culture while championing diversity and inclusion, leading complex organizational evolutions and driving an employer-of-choice mindset. I am confident she will bring a fresh perspective to our People practices and help us move forward quickly towards our future.”

Christi Karandikar, added: “I am tremendously excited to take on this new role at URW, and very proud to work with the talented global teams across the Group, further building our employee-centric, high-performing company culture to meet the significant ambition laid out by our leadership.”

Biography

Christi Karandikar

Christi has served as Executive Vice President of Human Resources for URW in the U.S. since 2019. Prior to URW, she held senior global HR roles at Warner Media subsidiaries serving as Chief People Officer for Otter Media and SVP, Global Talent for Warner Bros. Entertainment. During her 10+ years at these companies Christi focused on cultural evolution, learning, talent management, and organizational development. Earlier in her career, Christi was a key member of the Global Organization Strategy practice at Accenture where she led a number of successful organizational transformations, leadership effectiveness engagements, and cultural transition projects including post-merger integration programs. She started her career at the charitable organization Up with People living in both Europe and Asia.

