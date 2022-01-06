English French

Appointments to Edenred’s Executive Committee

Arnaud Erulin is appointed Chief Operating Officer, Employee Benefits Solutions

Gilles Coccoli is appointed Chief Operating Officer, Payment Solutions & New Markets.

Edenred announces that Arnaud Erulin has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, Employee Benefits Solutions. Having previously headed up this business for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Arnaud will now be taking on the role globally.

Gilles Coccoli, previously Chief Operating Officer, Americas at Edenred, has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, Payment Solutions & New Markets. On top of his existing role overseeing Corporate Payment Services, Gilles will now be taking charge of the Group’s development in the Asia-Pacific region and Africa.

Arnaud Erulin began his career at Ticket Restaurant® France in 1993. He was appointed Managing Director of Accor Services, Hungary in 2004 before taking charge of the Group’s Central Europe and Scandinavia region in 2009, joining the Executive Committee of Accor Services (which became Edenred in 2010). Arnaud Erulin was appointed Chief Operating Officer, Northern Europe, Central Europe, France & Belgium in 2016, Chief Operating Officer, Europe in 2018, and Chief Operating Officer, Europe, Middle East & Africa in 2019.

Aged 51, he is a graduate of European Business School and has an MBA from ESCP Business School.

Gilles Coccoli started his career in 1994 as an auditor at Arthur Andersen. He joined Accor Services Brazil in 1997 as Project Director, and then became Director for Finance & Technology. In 2007, he took on the role of Managing Director of Accor Services Turkey; two years later, he was chosen to head PrePay Solutions, Edenred’s European processing and authorization platform. In 2012, Gilles Coccoli was appointed Executive Vice President, Strategy & Development. He then became Chief Operating Officer of Edenred Brazil in 2013, and Chief Operating Officer, Americas in 2019.

Aged 52, Gilles studied at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in the United States and HEC in France.

The appointments of Arnaud Erulin and Gilles Coccoli are effective as of January 4, 2022. They will be based in Issy-les-Moulineaux and report to Bertrand Dumazy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Edenred.

Bertrand Dumazy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Edenred, stated: “These appointments reflect our drive to pool expertise within the Group so we can more fully leverage our power to innovate. For a leading digital player like Edenred, this choice sharpens our focus on designing tailored solutions to meet our clients’ needs as closely as possible and harness the full potential of our markets. Thanks to our world-class technology assets and the business agility of our teams, Edenred is better equipped than ever to seize opportunities in today’s changing world of work.”

Following these appointments, Edenred’s Executive Committee, led by Bertrand Dumazy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is structured as follows:

Operational functions:

Gilles Coccoli, Chief Operating Officer, Payment Solutions & New Markets

Arnaud Erulin, Chief Operating Officer, Employee Benefits Solutions

Jean-Urbain Hubau, Chief Operating Officer, Fleet & Mobility Solutions





Corporate functions:

Jacques Adoue, Executive Vice President, Human Resources & Corporate Social Responsibility

Emmanuelle Châtelain, Vice President, Communications

Philippe Relland-Bernard, Executive Vice President, Legal & Regulatory Affairs

Eric Sauvage, Executive Vice President, Marketing & Strategy

Julien Tanguy, Executive Vice President, Finance

Dave Ubachs, Executive Vice President, Global Technology

Edenred is a leading digital platform for services and payments and the everyday companion for people at work, connecting over 50 million users and 2 million partner merchants in 46 countries via more than 850,000 corporate clients.

Edenred offers specific-purpose payment solutions for food (such as meal benefits), incentives (such as gift cards, employee engagement platforms), mobility (such as multi-energy, maintenance, toll, parking and commuter solutions) and corporate payments (such as virtual cards).

True to the Group’s purpose, “Enrich connections. For good.”, these solutions enhance users’ well-being and purchasing power. They improve companies’ attractiveness and efficiency, and vitalize the employment market and the local economy. They also foster access to healthier food, more environmentally friendly products and softer mobility.

Edenred’s 10,000 employees are committed to making the world of work a connected ecosystem that is safer, more efficient and more responsible every day.

In 2020, thanks to its global technology assets, the Group managed close to €30 billion in business volume, primarily carried out via mobile applications, online platforms and cards.

Edenred is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and included in the following indices: CAC Next 20, FTSE4Good and MSCI Europe.

The logos and other trademarks mentioned and featured in this press release are registered trademarks of Edenred S.E., its subsidiaries or third parties. They may not be used for commercial purposes without prior written consent from their owners.

