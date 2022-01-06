Elite Alliance Adds the Aspen Mountain Residences to Its Exchange Program

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elite Alliance®, the leader in luxury fractional real estate consulting and sales, vacation home exchange, resort hospitality management, and vacation rental, announced The Aspen Mountain Residences, located in downtown Aspen, Colorado, as the newest addition to its Exchange program. Elite Alliance Exchange, the leader in exchange services for owners of prestigious residence clubs and luxury, professionally managed vacation homes, affords members exclusive access to more than 120 of the world's most coveted destinations.

The Aspen Mountain Residences' club owners receive a two-year complimentary Premium Membership into the Exchange, granting access to seamless travel adventures - ski trips, golf getaways, beach escapes and much more - at a growing array of premier domestic and international locations. Through an Exchange membership, members can spend time with family and friends at their vacation home property and experience a variety of vacations and traveling benefits at superior properties.

"It was imperative we partner with The Aspen Mountain Residences," said Kelli Buchheit, VP of Operations at Elite Alliance Exchange. "It is a wonderful addition to our Exchange portfolio. The Club is comprised of one-to-four-bedroom residences with luxury amenities throughout including, a fully equipped kitchen, an expansive living room with a fireplace, and a private balcony or patio. Not to mention, an Olympic-size heated outdoor swimming pool, hot tubs, and fire pit, as well as top-notch services that range from private shuttle service to and from the neighboring mountains during ski season, transportation service to and from the Aspen Airport, and housekeeping service to name a few."

Located steps away from the breathtaking grandeur of Ajax Mountain, the stunning property offers luxury with comfort in mind. Visitors can experience an incredible escape to the mountains, partake in outdoor activities no matter the season, enjoy breathtaking views from select units, and roam the pedestrian-friendly streets of downtown Aspen.

"Each residence is different, making each visit a unique and unforgettable experience," said Al Kenney, President of The Aspen Mountain Residences. "We are excited to open our doors to the Elite Alliance Exchange program. Not only can our owners enjoy residing at their home away from home, set amongst Aspen's legendary natural beauty, year-round mountain adventures, and cultural charm, but they now have the opportunity to enjoy a similar travel experience across the globe."

Deemed a mountain playground where every season is peak season, The Aspen Mountain Residences is a welcoming resort with luxurious comforts, allowing its guests to experience everything Aspen has to offer. Visitors can rest assured knowing the attentive club staff is dedicated to making every visit a hassle-free vacation.

About Elite Alliance

Thirty years ago, Elite Alliance® Founder Steve Dering created the world's first residence club at the top-rated Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah. This innovative, fractional ownership model, which increased accessibility for buyers and market size for developers, became the fastest-growing segment of the vacation home market. As Elite Alliance's portfolio of luxury residence clubs expanded, it introduced Elite Alliance Exchange, a program that allows owners to explore other coveted destinations at a nominal expense. Elite Alliance Exchange quickly earned a reputation for first-class customer service in facilitating and coordinating exchange vacations. As a result, Elite Alliance Hospitality was created to provide robust hospitality and rental management services for residence clubs, hotels, and resorts that improve operational performance and client satisfaction.

Today, Elite Alliance continues to set the standard for excellence in fractional real estate consulting, vacation exchange, and hospitality management - always guided by a commitment to integrity and innovation.

For more information on Elite Alliance Real Estate, Hospitality and Exchange services, please visit www.elitealliance.com, or contact Rob Goodyear at rgoodyear@elitealliance.com or 214.393.2842.

About The Aspen Mountain Residences

The Aspen Mountain Residences are high-end condominium accommodations ranging from studios through four-bedroom units, all with fireplaces, private balconies, well-appointed kitchens, spa tubs and steam showers. A passionate and independent luxury landmark located at the base of Ajax Mountain and only steps from the Aspen Silver Queen Ski Gondola, The Aspen Mountain Residences enjoys one of Aspen's most coveted locations on Aspen's "front row" alongside the St. Regis and The Little Nell. Shops, restaurants, and cultural events and gatherings are all within a few blocks walk.

The residences offer all the luxury which visitors here have come to expect. A warm and cozy place where one can kick back and do as much or as little as they like. High-touch guest services include a dedicated concierge, as well as bike and sport rentals. Additional resort amenities include an outdoor pool, shared and private hot tubs, and Aspen's well-known Silver Circle ice rink, a cherished wintertime gathering place for owners and the Aspen community.

For more information about The Aspen Mountain Residences, please visit www.aspenmountainresidences.com.

