KCI Acquires Geomatics Practice of Weston & Sampson

Sparks, Maryland, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KCI Technologies Inc., a multi-disciplined engineering firm with offices throughout the United States, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Geomatics practice of Weston & Sampson, a consulting firm with offices along the East Coast. The addition of the Geomatics team to KCI will further the firm’s growing surveying, 3D scanning, and mapping capabilities both on the East Coast and throughout KCI’s continuously expanding nationwide footprint.

Thirty professional land surveyors, certified photogrammetrists, licensed unmanned aerial systems pilots and field technicians will join KCI’s existing team in providing conventional surveying, aerial mapping and LiDAR, terrestrial laser scanning and 3D visualization services to private and public clients for transportation, facilities and utilities projects. The team's recently completed work includes the surveying and mapping of the Ronald Reagan Washington International Airport’s sewer system, boundary and topographic surveying for a range of solar array installations, and 3D visualization for both the East End Connector interchanges and the widening of NC 69 in North Carolina.

“As we continue to expand our survey services and capacity throughout the United States, we are continually looking for ways to deliver greater value to our clients,” said KCI Chairman and CEO Nathan J. Beil, PE, D.WRE. “This group’s experience and reputation were an ideal fit, and we look forward to applying their expertise to the new opportunities that develop because of this acquisition.”

Current Geomatics leaders, Gordon Matson, PLS, David Lukac, Jr., PLS, EIT, and Gary Thurman, LS, are joining the firm as practice leaders and will continue to manage their teams under KCI. Together, they have a combined 105 years of professional experience and a proven track record of successfully leading their business units to new regions, service offerings and clients. Their teams come equipped with state-of-the-art surveying equipment including Robotic Total Stations, Reigl and Faro LiDAR units and a fleet of unmanned drones as well as expertise in industry standard mapping and modeling software such as AutoCAD, MicroStation and ESRI ArcGIS.

“We are excited to welcome this exceptional group to our firm. Their expertise on various project types combined with the increased support and resources that KCI provides will allow us to serve our clients at an even higher level,” said KCI Vice President James M. Gellenthin, PLS.

The Geomatics team will join staff in KCI’s Raleigh, North Carolina, and Sparks, Maryland, offices while also continuing to operate out of their current locations in Albany, New York, Rocky Hill, Connecticut, and North Charleston, South Carolina.

