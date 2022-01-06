ClearVote 2.2 Federally Certified by the Election Assistance Commission

Boston, MA, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Ballot announced today that the Election Assistance Commission (EAC) has federally certified ClearVote 2.2. The new release includes the certification of ClearCast Go, Clear Ballot’s next generation precinct tabulator as well as a series of modifications to existing products and improved security. Many of the enhancements include requests from Clear Ballot customers, including streamlined results aggregation and adjudication enhancements.

Clear Ballot currently operates in 12 states and supports over 34.5 million voters. As Clear Ballot expands to more states, they continue to show their commitment to customers by making them an integral part of the innovation process.

“We are committed to using modern operating systems and technology to make elections more secure, safe, and streamlined for our customers,” said Clear Ballot CEO, Bob Hoyt. “We are proud to work with customers who are on the forefront of election administration as we create, design, and test the latest features in our ClearVote 2.2 product release.”

He also added that “Our fourth major federal certification in just four years highlights the continuous innovation we provide to new and existing customers. With election officials facing unprecedented challenges, their feedback is invaluable, and through our product roadmap sessions with customers and our regional user groups, we engineered Clear Vote 2.2 to address what election officials and voters want the most - security and transparency.”

Clear Ballot is committed to ongoing innovation while staying true to its mission of tabulating voter-verifiable paper ballots. With the certification of ClearCast Go, Clear Ballot is introducing a new, cutting-edge precinct tabulator with an intuitive user interface for both poll workers and voters.

Compact and four pounds lighter than its predecessor, ClearCast Go captures high resolution images of each ballot without sacrificing speed and offers an optional collapsible ballot box for those with less storage space. Both ClearCast Go and the company’s ClearAccess ADA-compliant ballot marking device feature a durable, A­­TA-style case that has been designed to transport equipment safely and securely and enable quick, easy poll setup and breakdown, saving poll workers valuable time on election day.

Clear Ballot will continue to bring innovative technology solutions to jurisdictions across the country by developing partnerships with counties and states and working together to enhance election administration. The company will keep raising the bar in terms of security, transparency, and confidence in elections with every new system certification.

