Cox Media Group Announces the Debut of New Morning Show on Y100 with Frito & Katy

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cox Media Group (“CMG”) today announced the debut of a new, local morning show in San Antonio on Y-100/KCYY featuring broadcasting team Frito & Katy whose decade-long era in College Station ended last month. Their new show will debut on Y-100 on January 10.

Tucker “Frito” Young and Katy Dempsey have racked up a variety of awards during their historic run in College Station, including eight Best of the Brazos Valley “Best Radio Personality” awards, the 2021 National Association of Broadcasters award for personality of the year, and the 2017, 2018 and 2021 Marconi Awards for station of the year. They have also been handed three NAB Crystal Awards for public service (2012, 2016, and 2019) and the 2021 NAB Leadership Foundation’s “Celebration of Service to America” award for local community service.

“I am so excited to add the award-winning Frito & Katy show to the Y100 lineup,” said Christi Brooks, KCYY Program Director. “They bring authenticity and incredible passion for serving our local community and entertaining morning listeners in San Antonio. I can’t wait to see the new heights we’ll achieve with our already successful Y100 team!”

Young and Dempsey are graduates of the University of Texas at Austin. Young, who began his career as a traffic anchor, previously served as Operations Manager for the College Station cluster. Dempsey was previously Program Director at KNDE and is a devoted volunteer for the Special Olympics-Texas and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

"To do morning radio with your best friend in a city we both love with a company like CMG is really a dream come true," said Frito and Katy. "Our show is all about community, and we can't wait to serve San Antonio!"

About Cox Media Group

Cox Media Group, Inc. (CMG) is an industry-leading media company with dominant brands, award-winning content, and exceptional people. CMG provides valuable local content to viewers in the communities in which it serves. The company's operations primarily include 53 top-performing radio stations delivering all genres of content in 11 markets, 33 high-quality, market-leading television stations in 20 markets, and numerous streaming and digital platforms. CMG's portfolio includes primary affiliates of ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and MyNetworkTV, as well as several valuable news and independent stations. Additionally, the company also offers a full suite of national, regional, local and digital advertising services with CMG Local Solutions, CoxReps and Gamut. For more information about CMG, visit www.coxmediagroup.com.