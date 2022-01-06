Salarius Pharmaceuticals to Present at Virtual H.C. Wainwright BioConnect, Participate in Virtual Biotech Showcase and BIO Partnering @ JPM During "J.P. Morgan Week 2022"

HOUSTON, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potential new medicines for patients with pediatric cancers, solid tumors, and other cancers, announced today that the company will present at H.C. Wainwright BioConnect and participate in Biotech Showcase and BIO Partnering @ JPM. All three events will be held virtually and are scheduled alongside the J.P. Morgan 40th Annual Healthcare Conference 2022.



Details of the events are as follows:





Event: Biotech Showcase Date: January 10-12, 2022 Registration: https://informaconnect.com/biotech-showcase/registration-options/ Event: H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Date: January 10-13, 2022 Registration: https://hcwevents.com/bioconnect Event: BIO Partnering @ JPM Date: January 10-14, 2022 Registration: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-partnering-jpm/registration



Registered attendees at H.C. Wainwright BioConnect will be able to view a prerecorded, virtual presentation by Salarius CEO David Arthur highlighting Salarius’ business and recent corporate achievements, as well as anticipated milestones in the clinical trials now underway for seclidemstat, the company’s lead investigational cancer drug. Seclidemstat, a reversible LSD1 inhibitor that targets both the enzymatic and scaffolding properties of LSD1. Salarius believes that this dual mechanism of action differentiates seclidemstat from other LSD1 inhibitors, and could have utility against a range of cancers, including solid tumors.

During all three events, members of the Salarius management team will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with registered investors and pharmaceutical companies.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cancer therapies for patients in need of new treatment options. Salarius’ lead candidate, seclidemstat, is being studied as a potential treatment for pediatric cancers, sarcomas, and other cancers with limited treatment options. Seclidemstat is currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma and select additional sarcomas that share a similar biology to Ewing sarcoma, also referred to as Ewing-related or FET-rearranged sarcomas. Seclidemstat has received Fast Track Designation, Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Ewing sarcoma from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Salarius is also exploring seclidemstat’s potential in several cancers with high unmet medical need, with a second Phase 1/2 clinical study initiated by MD Anderson Cancer Center in hematologic cancers. Salarius has received financial support from the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation to advance the Ewing sarcoma clinical program and was also a recipient of a Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). For more information, please visit salariuspharma.com or follow Salarius on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as “anticipate,” “potential,” “progress,” “design,” “estimate,” “continue,” “will,” “aim,” “can,” “believe,” “plan,” “allow,” “expect,” “intend,” “goal,” “provide,” “able to,” “position,” “project,” “developing,” and similar terms or expressions or the negative thereof. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the following: Salarius’ growth strategy; the value of seclidemstat as a potential treatment for Ewing sarcoma and other cancers; the status and anticipated progress and milestones of Salarius’ clinical trials in advanced solid tumors and Ewing sarcoma including statements related to when Salarius will reach the maximum tolerated dose in the Phase 1 portion of the study and when Salarius will begin the Phase 2 expansion portion of any study; the expansion of Salarius’ clinical trials to include Ewing-related sarcomas; Salarius’ developing seclidemstat for several cancers with high unmet medical need; and Salarius plans to initiate additional clinical trials. Salarius may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or objectives disclosed in the forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the sufficiency of Salarius’ capital resources; the ability of, and need for, Salarius to raise additional capital to meet Salarius’ business operational needs and to achieve its business objectives and strategy; Salarius’ ability to project future capital needs and cash utilization and timing and accuracy thereof; the ability of Salarius to access the remaining funding available under the CPRIT grant; future clinical trial results and impact of results on Salarius; that the results of studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future clinical trial results; the sufficiency of Salarius’ intellectual property protection; risks related to the drug development and the regulatory approval process; the competitive landscape and other industry-related risks; market conditions and regulatory or contractual restrictions which may impact the ability of Salarius to raise additional capital; the possibility of unexpected expenses or other uses of Salarius’ cash resources; risks related to the COVID-19 outbreak; and other risks described in Salarius’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those discussed in Salarius’ quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and in Salarius’ annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Salarius disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Contact

Investor Relations

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Maureen McEnroe, CFA

(212) 375-2664

mmcenroe@tiberend.com

Media Relations

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Johanna Bennett

(212) 375-2686

jbennett@tiberend.com