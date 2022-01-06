Taking the Stage Today at the Consumer Electronics Show, a Hospital In Your Home

Reno, Nev., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tony Slonim, MD, Dr.PH, president and CEO of Renown Health in Reno, NV is the first quadruple-board-certified doctor in the United States with certifications in adult critical care, internal medicine, pediatric critical care and pediatrics and a Doctorate in Public Health. Dr. Slonim has conducted academic medical research under numerous grant awards, authored hundreds of scientific articles, chapters and books in the published medical literature and taken to the stage many times to educate physicians and health care professionals. However, today marks the first time he will take the stage to speak to the world’s most progressive thinkers and energetic tech pioneers across the globe about how remote patient monitoring and Renown’s Transfer and Operations Center team are working to improve health and lives.



The technology industry is back together in Las Vegas to experience the next generation of innovation with over 2200 exhibitors exhibiting in person at CES® 2022. Key industry leaders are committed to advancement with 195 of the Fortune Global 500, 77 of the Interbrand 100, 66 of the top retailers, leading US and global media and attendees from 159 countries taking part in the most influential tech show in the world.



“We at Renown Health are proud of our national reputation as an innovator – and our ability to bring better systems of care to consumers across Nevada and the world,” said Tony Slonim, MD, Dr.PH, President & CEO, Renown Health. “Our extraordinary clinical experts are leading the way, partnering with the nation’s top technology firms to transform care and demonstrate value to patients.”



In August, the Renown Transfer and Operations Center (RTOC) opened for business. Powered by Renown doctors, nurses, technicians and national technology partners, this state-of-the-art facility helps ensure seamless care for patients and providers for 27 counties across northern Nevada, Lake Tahoe and northeast California. The Transfer and Operations team ensures a better experience for every Renown patient and family. Through this highly coordinated care logistics system, Renown is now able to customize health care to the needs of every patient; delivering the right care, at the right time and place across the integrated delivery system. This system enables providers to provide care closer to home, in lower-cost ambulatory, outpatient surgical and skilled nursing settings- instead of the hospital, and to deliver a sizeable portion of care to patients- where they want to be- in their homes.



The RTOC is amongst the largest in the country, and is a gift to clinicians across Renown and the state, allowing them to dedicate more time to serving patients, and improving outcomes- and leaving the logistics to other experts. “Similar to how air traffic controllers manage traffic in and out of airports, the Renown Transfer and Operations Center (RTOC) team sees a birds-eye view of what’s happening across our entire integrated delivery system,” explained RTOC Director, Melanie Morris, MSN, RN. “Having access to real-time information is critical because every action we take is tied to improving the health and well-being of our patients. Time and accuracy is always of the essence, and this Center drastically improves the efficiency of the entire health care system.”



“Renown Regional Medical Center is the region’s only Level II Trauma Center. Our caregivers and specialists are prepared to care for high-acuity patients including those who have suffered heart attacks and strokes,” said Susan Lee, MD. MBA, Chief Medical Officer, Acute Services. “Serving over 1 million people, the Transfer and Operations Center assists in caring for patients in both urban and rural communities. We now work together, in one location, to ensure we have the appropriate care teams and facilities ready to serve patients- immediately and upon their arrival at Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center, Renown Children’s Hospital and Renown Rehabilitation Hospital, as well as our emergency and urgent care sites.”



“Remote ‘hospital at home’ monitoring systems are a game-changer in improving patient care at Renown,” said Mitchell Fong, Director, Telehealth. "We are now able to provide appropriate patients with a telehealth solution using wearable, continuous pulse oximetry, allowing patients the convenience of being in their own homes, with the confidence and security of knowing that Renown clinical staff are closely monitoring their health data, and regularly communicating with them through their recovery process.”



The Transfer and Operations Center spans 6,000 square feet, and is one of the largest centers of its kind in the nation, equipped with 28 high-definition dashboards on the front wall, two in the center of the room and four hanging monitors toward the back. Large plasma screens display important metrics such as patient vital signs, bed availability, facility capacity, staffing, technology and more. Registered Nurses and dispatchers continuously monitor activity around the clock, across Renown’s 100,000 square mile service area, 100+ locations and partner facilities to make the best decisions for patients, providers and care teams.



At first, this digital technology project was seen as a program that would connect patients to skilled clinicians and product inventors to improve care. However, once others heard about Dr. Slonim’s idea through Josh Mitchell’s recent Wall Street Journal article on the shrinking nursing workforce,” and The Journal podcast on using automation to solve the healthcare labor shortage, representatives from long term care organizations and other states began to approach him.



The project is off and running — and quickly. The work pioneered by Dr. Slonim, the RTOC and Renown’s technology partners may only be just the beginning.



“Within 10 years, I believe wearable devices backed by 24/7 clinical monitoring will transform a large part of patient care to the home, and will become the standard care for people when they are not feeling well. I expect you will be able to purchase a monthly subscription for wearable devices and the remote monitoring service at a local pharmacy, next to the cold medicine. People will then have the peace of mind that they or their loved ones are being monitored 24/7 by a supportive clinical team and have the security of knowing that if their condition worsens, that we can elevate the level of care for you - immediately, and real-time.” commented Dr. Slonim.



Dr. Slonim is now putting in the work to collect and analyze the preliminary data will revolutionize the way Renown cares for its patients, and he believes other health systems can follow suit. "Figure out how you can help your patients, expand the clinical expertise of your medical and nursing teams to serve thousands of patients- instead of one hospital floor or one practice, and work with patients and partners to learn, test, correct and revise. We're using innovative digital technology to provide a better experience for our customers, and we are excited for the future of delivering more convenient health care in every home.”

