Orthodontic Partners Expands Connecticut Presence With Addition of Conroy Orthodontics

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orthodontic Partners is excited to announce that Dr. John Conroy of Conroy Orthodontics has recently joined Orthodontic Partners, and his three practice locations have added to the organization's presence in Connecticut. Orthodontic Partners is a National Orthodontic Group Practice that connects its established practices with a common belief: as patient demands increase, and the business aspect of the profession becomes more complicated to navigate, there is more value in collaboration and aggregation than ever. Orthodontic Partners is growing its practices while carefully maintaining the clinical integrity and local culture that established these thriving practices. The organization continues to seek doctor partners and associates across both new and existing markets.

A national group of orthodontists, the organization now operates across Arizona, Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, and Missouri. Orthodontic Partners prides itself on allowing its partnering doctors full clinical autonomy and the ability to keep their brand identity while supporting each practice with a service center that aids in accounting, revenue management, human resources, reporting, marketing, operations, and other business functions to meet the constantly evolving demand for patient-focused orthodontic care.

Dr. Conroy joins Orthodontic Partners after building a successful practice with three locations in Connecticut over the course of two decades. He looks forward to what's next: "I am humbled and honored to partner our orthodontic specialty practice with the amazing OP organization. We'll continue to utilize Conroy Smiles Confidence Technology to deliver the best orthodontic care in our area for years to come."

"Dr. Conroy is a great addition to our team, and we are thrilled to welcome him and his world-class team to the Orthodontic Partners family. We look forward to helping them serve the central Connecticut communities with exceptional orthodontic treatment," states Chip Hurlburt, CEO of Orthodontic Partners. "We continue to seek like-minded partner doctors to join our team in 2021 and beyond, as we remain poised to maintain our current growth."

About Orthodontic Partners: Founded by some of the nation's leading orthodontists, Orthodontic Partners is an innovative National Orthodontic Group Practice created by orthodontists, for orthodontists. The organization seeks to partner with orthodontists nationally to provide innovative orthodontic care through affiliated practices in Arizona, Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, and Missouri. For more information, visit www.orthodonticpartners.com.

