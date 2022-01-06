R3 Continuum Named One of the Nation’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in 2021

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R3 Continuum (R3c), a leader in providing custom behavioral health solutions for workplace well-being, announced today it has been selected as a National Association for Business Resources (NABR) 2021 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®.



“This ‘Best and Brightest’ recognition for the fourth year in a row is truly a testament to the environment the entire team has collectively worked hard to create,” said Kevin Hayford, SHRM-SCP, Vice President of Human Resources for R3c. “Over the past couple of years, we’ve been able to ensure our culture of prioritizing employee well-being, transparency, and lifting each other up also translates to a remote work environment.”

The company continued to support not only its clients, but its own workforce through the continued ups and downs of 2021. One opportunity to do this was on the anniversary of September 11, as a number of R3 Continuum employees had been among those who directly responded to the terrorist attacks. Twenty years later, as the country faces yet another unprecedented tragedy, they collectively reflected and honored the important, life-affirming work its people have done throughout the years.

“2021 proved to be another challenging year. Our team, while busier than ever, continued to stay the course in passionately working to help others who’ve been affected by disruption make tomorrow better than today,” said Jim Mortensen, President of R3 Continuum. “I couldn’t be prouder of our people and all of the lives we’ve impacted together.”

To be considered one of the best places to work in the country, in addition to offering a competitive salary and benefits, it takes overall commitment to culture, operations, and processes that not only help employees thrive, but that also lead to increased productivity, financial performance, and a positive community impact. R3c demonstrated its commitment to these focuses this year by continuing to ensure personal connections among employees and leadership, especially with the continuation of remote work. The company maintained its all-staff town halls in 2021, giving dedicated space for employees to come together virtually to check in with each other and connect. Most importantly, R3c ensured that now more than ever, its employees know how to access professional mental health resources should they need outside help to navigate the current environment.

