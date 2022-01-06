Proactive news headlines including PlantX Life, Fidelity Minerals, FPX Nickel, Braxia Scientific, Golden Tag Resources and AMPD Ventures

New York , Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- NEO Battery Materials builds R&D Scale-Up Centre at South Korea's Yonsei University click here
- Fidelity Minerals set for first phase exploration at Las Huaquillas project as it files NI 43 101 technical report click here
- Cabral Gold outlines its plans for 2022 and provides a summary of 2021 successes at the Cuiú Cuiú gold district in northern Brazil click here
- Benchmark Metals resumes drilling to expand gold-silver zones at flagship Lawyers Gold-Silver project in British Columbia click here
- Belmont Resources reveals high-grade copper intercepts from two drill holes at Lone Star project in Washington State click here
- Levitee Labs forms medical advisory board and welcomes five new members click here
- Northstar Gold says last year's phase IIB surface exploration program at Miller has extended Allied Syenite gold zone click here
- Safe-T Group expects estimated fiscal year 2021 revenues to exceed $10M click here
- PlantX Life announces opening of XMarket Café and store at Rideau Hudson’s Bay in Ottawa click here
- Bloom Health Partners opens new location in New Jersey to serve northeastern US click here
- CleanSpark says it closed December with 633 Bitcoins click here
- Todos Medical CEO Gerald Commissiong says Nasdaq uplisting expected in 1H 2022; NLC Pharma acquisition on track click here
- GameSquare Esports congratulates its CEO, Justin Kenna for being named among top executives defining the future of advertising in video games and esports click here
- Logiq expects record 4Q revenue of $12.3M and improved gross margin click here
- BioHarvest Sciences sees double digit 4Q sales order growth in first full year of VINIA sales click here
- Lucky Minerals strikes strategic partnership with drilling firm, announces C$2M financing in preparation for Wayka program click here
- Phunware announces two new strategic supplier relationships and optimized PC series for CES in Las Vegas click here
- FPX Nickel confirms continuity of new nickel discovery at Van target in British Columbia's Decar nickel district click here
- CO2 GRO reveals CO2 Delivery Solutions is meeting targets in California greenhouse feasibility study click here
- Nextech AR Solutions sees strong demand from large manufacturers for its CAD-Poly 3D modeling technology ARitize CAD click here
- Golden Tag Resources poised for diamond drill restart at San Diego project in Mexico click here
- Sassy Resources acquires Highrock Uranium Project in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin click here
- Braxia Scientific enters an agreement with institutional investors for a private placement to raise gross proceeds of approximately C$3M click here
- Hapbee Technologies showcasing latest generation of its smart wearable device and app at CES in Las Vegas click here
- Vicinity Motor receives C$3.5M order from First Transit for eight Vicinity Classic buses click here
- Seeing Machines announces strategic partnership with Ambarella click here
- Vuzix collaborates with European optical giant Fielmann and TeamViewer to support enterprise personnel click here
- Kodiak Copper prepares for transformative year as it progresses its MPD and Mohave projects click here
- Binovi Technologies appoints Jatinder Dhaliwal as its CEO and a director click here
- Thesis Gold says initial drill results from Ridge zone in BC has confirmed 'excellent' continuity of high-grade mineralization click here
- AMPD Ventures says Ian Wilms has joined the company as vice president of Business Development and Government Affairs click here
- NetCents Technology announces appointment of Sholeh Atash as its chief operating officer click here
