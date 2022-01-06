By 2028, Global Demand for Herbal Supplements Market Will Surpass USD 124 Billion at 6.5% CAGR Growth: Says Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Herbal Supplements Market size is expected to reach over USD 124 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.



Market Synopsis

The rising use of herbal items by the young people is growing at a fast pace. The growing consumer knowledge about precautionary health care measures coupled with herbal medicines awareness is the key aspect in the growth of the market of herbal supplements and the technological advancements in the field of medical science will further boost the market growth, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Herbal Supplements Market Size by Source (Leaves, Barks, Fruits & Vegetables, Roots), by Application (Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Personal Care), by Function (Medicinal, Aroma), by Form (Powder, Syrups, Oils, and Capsules & Tablets) by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).”

List of Prominent Players in the Herbal Supplements Market:

SR. NO. COMPANIES HEADQUARTERS 1. Archer Daniels Midland Company U.S., North America 2. Herbalife International of America, Inc. U.S., North America 3. Ricola Switzerland, Europe 4. Nutraceutical International Corporation U.S., North America 5. Glanbia plc Ireland, Europe 6. NBTY, Inc. U.S., North America 7. Arizona Natural Products U.S., North America 8. Bio-Botanica Inc. U.S., North America

Market Dynamics:

Driver: Rising Consumer Awareness

Herbal supplements are used widely for properties such as, remedies and medicinal for various diseases from decades. People are inclining toward these herbal supplements owing to its health benefits across the globe. Herbal supplements are such substances which are non-pharmaceuticals and natural non-food and are used to enhance health. Herbal supplements come from plant materials and have no side effects or little. Herbal supplements demand is rising owing to their natural label, that attract the consumers, who wants to work on their health and are also health conscious. Furthermore, increased prices products such as medicinal and dietary will further drive the herbal supplements and remedies market growth globally.

Rapid surge in aging population, increase in health supplements consumption, focus on healthy living, and increase in shift toward precautionary healthcare fuels the market. Other factors, like, side effects associated with allopathic drugs and rise in demand for dietary supplements also drive the market growth.

Restraint: Lack of Skilled Force

Strict regulatory policy for herbal supplements and small acceptance by the consumers limit the market growth of Herbal Supplements. The factors like, regulatory impact of the Herbal Supplements Market on the future growth and the high cost while buying raw materials are some factors hampering the market overall. Lack of experts and manufacturing equipment are some other barriers for the Market. Nevertheless, establishment of CGMP (current good manufacturing practice) regulations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) offers various opportunities to the companies to R&D dietary supplements.

Regional Trends

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to rise at the fastest CAGR in the coming years. Consumer reliance on the efficacy and safety of herbal products, presence of a large aged population base, and new product launches along with rising exports of herbal products further drives the market growth in Asia Pacific.

Recent Developments

May, 2018: Genomatica and Bio-Botanica partner to build a new extract line. It will contain Genomatica’s elixir ingredient, Brontide, it is a butylene glycol which is derived from a renewable, sustainable sugar fermentation process and is manufactured using Bio-proprietary Botanica’s Bio-Chelation process to ensure the extracts contain as many naturally occurring materials as found in nature.

Genomatica and Bio-Botanica partner to build a new extract line. It will contain Genomatica’s elixir ingredient, Brontide, it is a butylene glycol which is derived from a renewable, sustainable sugar fermentation process and is manufactured using Bio-proprietary Botanica’s Bio-Chelation process to ensure the extracts contain as many naturally occurring materials as found in nature. August, 2018: Archer Daniels Midland Company announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Probiotics International Limited, also known as Protexin, a UK-based provider of innovative research-based, natural healthcare and probiotic supplements for human, pet, and production-animal usage.

Archer Daniels Midland Company announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Probiotics International Limited, also known as Protexin, a UK-based provider of innovative research-based, natural healthcare and probiotic supplements for human, pet, and production-animal usage. Jan, 2021: Herbalife launched a combination for converting meal replacement shakes into nutrient-dense baked pastries.



The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the Herbal Supplements Market. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

This market titled “Herbal Supplements Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Date – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 70 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 124 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2019 Forecast Years 2021 – 2028 Segments Covered Source, Application, Function, Form, and Geography

