DraftKings Set to Launch Mobile Sports Betting in New York on Saturday

BOSTON and NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) today announced the company will launch its mobile and online sportsbook in New York on Saturday, January 8. The Company is set to become one of the first operators to launch in the Empire State. The launch comes ahead of the NFL Playoffs, one of the busiest periods for betting activity in the year. The State authorized mobile and online sports betting in New York this past April.



“We are excited to finally be able to offer millions of passionate New York sports fans the top rated DraftKings mobile and online Sportsbook,” said Jason Robins, CEO, co-founder and chairman of the board, DraftKings. “We want to extend a special thanks to Governor Hochul, Senator Addabbo, Assemblyman Pretlow, the New York Gaming Commission along with the tireless efforts of our dedicated DraftKings team for making this a reality.”

Home to 10 professional sports teams spanning six major leagues with an additional three teams located within 15 miles of New York City, the state boasts one of the strongest sports cultures in the world with millions of passionate sports fans. DraftKings customers ages 21 and over will be able to place bets on thousands of sporting events including pre-match and in-game markets. This includes same game parlays and micro-betting; a result of the completion of DraftKings’ migration to its in-house bet engine. New York sports betting regulations prohibit fans from betting on New York colleges in any sport.



“Growing up in New York and having spent the last 30-plus years in Las Vegas, I am thrilled that my worlds are finally set to collide,” said Johnny Avello, Director of Race and Sportsbook Operations, DraftKings and Poughkeepsie native. “Millions of New Yorkers will soon discover what we believe makes our DraftKings Sportsbook the very best in customer service and real-money gaming and entertainment.”

In August 2019, DraftKings opened a 6,000 square-foot retail sportsbook in Waterloo, NY at del Lago Resort and Casino. The retail space features LED video screens, a full-service bar and restaurant, ticket windows and 23 self-service betting kiosks that mimic the look and feel of the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

DraftKings is committed to creating inclusive and responsible pathways for people to build, create, imagine and innovate through the DraftKings S.E.R.V.E.S. program, with a focus on Service, Equity, Responsible Gaming, Vitality, Entrepreneurship, and Sports. Responsible gaming is a key pillar of the DraftKings S.E.R.V.E.S. program and DraftKings’ collective mission is to protect consumers with groundbreaking technology, employee training, resources for customers, and the support of evidence-based research.

Fans can find the latest betting markets and more by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app available via iOS and Android here. To become a DraftKings Dynasty Rewards member visit sportsbook.draftkings.com/dynasty.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. DraftKings’ Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 6 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is both an official daily fantasy and sports betting partner of the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, PGA TOUR and UFC as well as an official daily fantasy partner of NASCAR. Launched in August 2021, DraftKings Marketplace is a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. DraftKings also owns Vegas Sports Information Network, Inc. (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside DraftKings’ control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see DraftKings’ Securities and Exchange Commission filings. DraftKings does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

