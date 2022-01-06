Step One Automotive Group Opens 'VIP Rental US', First Premium Vehicle Rental Company at Miami International Airport in Miami, Florida

MIAMI, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, December 29, Step One Automotive Group launched the website to their first-ever VIP Rental USA company. The rental company is located at 4041 NW 26th St Miami, FL, 33142 - only two short blocks away from the Miami International Airport.

Customers will experience the premium vehicle rental booking process entirely online easily through their phone and within minutes. The company's mission is to provide a VIP Car Rental experience that allows customers to complete the entire booking process through the website or WhatsApp, completely skipping the rental counter. Curbside pickup from Miami International Airport is one of the premium features offered for all rentals.

VIP Rental USA advertises a diverse fleet made up of intermediate cars, full-size cars, intermediate SUVs, standard SUVs, large SUVs, pickup trucks, premium cars, and luxury cars. Customers who are unsure of which model vehicle they want to rent are encouraged to test drive the different selection of cars, trucks, and SUVs with the help of the company's employees.

The first VIP Rental USA customer was Romain Grosjean, a Swiss-French racing driver in the NTT IndyCar Series. Drivers over the age of 21 with a legal driver's license and credit card can visit www.viprentalusa.com to reserve their premium rental vehicle today.

Contact:

Step One Automotive Group

Aerika Wardrip

awardrip@steponeauto.com

(850) 461-2524

###

About Step One Automotive Group

Step One Automotive Group is an American company based in Florida that was built on a singular dedication to empowering lives through smarter and easier ways of accessing mobility. Step One Automotive Group has 19 locations in Florida, Alabama, and Georgia, representing 16 brands including Chrysler, Dodge Jeep, Ram Fiat, Volkswagen, Subaru, Kia, Hyundai, Genesis, Ford, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Alfa Romeo, and Maserati, two pre-owned operations and three wholesale parts operations. Out of 18,000 dealerships in the United States, Step One Automotive Group ranks in the top 90 dealer groups in the country and the top 10 in Florida. Step One Automotive Group's headquarters are in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Please visit https://www.steponeautomotive.com.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/steponeauto/

Instagram: @steponeautomotivegroup







Related Files

VIP Rental USA Logo.jpg

Related Images











Image 1: Romain Grosjean, first VIP Rental USA customer.





The first VIP Rental USA customer was Romain Grosjean, a Swiss-French racing driver in the NTT IndyCar Series.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment