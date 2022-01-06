One World Universe is Pleased to Announce the NFL Has Partnered with U.S. Green Beret Nate Boyer to Promote His Directorial Debut ‘MVP’





Metaverse Holding Corp. in Collaboration with Nate Boyer to Develop ‘MVP Apes’ NFT Project, a Derivative of the Bored Ape Club

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries such as the Metaverse, and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, is pleased to announce that Nate Boyer has partnered with the National Football League (NFL) for his ‘MVP’ motion picture.

According to an exclusive Deadline article posted yesterday, the film dramatizes the formation of Merging Vets & Players (MVP), a non-profit created by Boyer and Fox Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer. Boyer also stars in the film, alongside Tom Arnold, Jarrod Bunch, Rich Eisen, Jay Glazer, Talia Jackson, Vietnam Veteran Dan Lauria, Mo McRae, Christina Ochoa and Dina Shihabi. Hall of Fame athletes Randy Couture, Tony Gonzalez, Howie Long and Michael Strahan all cameo as themselves. Balboa Production partners Sylvester Stallone and Braden Aftergood Executive Produce alongside J. Craig, Jay Glazer, Mo McRae, Joe Newcomb and Shanna and Rob Schanen. WME Independent is currently handling worldwide sales for the film, which is active in the marketplace.

Merging Vets & Players was founded in 2015 as a non-profit that aims to bring together combat veterans and former professional athletes to help them find purpose, identity and the locker room again when the uniform comes off. MVP now has chapters in seven cities across the US (Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York, and Seattle) that meet in the gym on a weekly basis. After getting a workout in as a group, vets and athletes alike recover on the wrestling mats and engage in what they call The Huddle, which, at its core, is a peer-to-peer coaching session where vulnerability is encouraged.

Shot entirely on location in Los Angeles, MVP featured both military veterans and former professional athletes in front of and behind the camera. Almost half of the crew consisted of veterans, and every veteran character represented on screen was played by an actual veteran.

The NFL has been an advocate of the program since its inception and is excited about further publicizing the work being done to assist both veterans and athletes as they transition into the next phase of their lives. The NFL is planning screenings and events centered around the Super Bowl, NFL Combine and NFL Draft in an effort to raise awareness for the film and the MVP organization.

One World Universe was an early investor in the film. Under the financing agreement, the company shall be entitled to recoup their original Investment Contribution, along with approximately 16.67% of worldwide gross after all invested parties recoup their original investments.

Additionally, Nate and OWUV will be working together on an NFT projected called ‘MVP APES’, a derivative of the famous Bored & Mutant Ape Yacht Club – arguably the most sought after NFT collection on the OpenSea.io marketplace. The collection will be a tribute to our active military and retired veterans along with some football themed related apes. A portion of the proceeds from this project will aid Nate Boyer’s MVP foundation. Early project art will be posted on the company’s Instagram and Twitter accounts. The company has an early unofficial launch date for “Super Bowl Sunday” February 13, 2022. More details to follow in the coming weeks.

