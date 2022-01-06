CLA Advises on Sale of Sellers-Sexton Ford to the Ed Morse Automotive Group

St. Louis, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), one of the leading professional service firms in the United States, announced it helped Sellers-Sexton Ford find a new owner at the end of 2021.

Started in 1976 by Larry Sexton and his father-in-law, William Sellers, Sellers-Sexton Ford became a household name in St. Robert, Missouri by delivering great customer care and service. It was recognized as the first auto dealership in the United States to be ISO:14001 certified after implementing a comprehensive recycling and environmental management system. Ed Morse Automotive Group now takes over as the new owner.

“We were honored to help Larry and his family transition ownership of his store,” said Ben Axelrod, head of the investment banking practice at CLA. “With Teddy Morse and his colleagues at Ed Morse Automotive Group, we found a highly experienced, professional team keen on growing its presence in the great state of Missouri. Sellers-Sexton was a great fit and we wish the operations team in St. Robert great success in the next chapter of this dealership.”

Larry Sexton, who in addition to his role as the President of Sellers-Sexton, Inc. also previously served as President of the Missouri Automobile Dealers Association, said “I am very happy with the outcome. I believe the Morse family will continue to provide members of the St. Robert and surrounding communities with great care and service. I also know they look forward to affording our great team of associates opportunities for success and growth.”

The CLA team included Terry Werner and Pat Fuist in the national dealership practice, and Ben Axelrod of CLA Wealth Advisors.

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, outsourcing, audit, tax, and consulting services. With 7,400 people, more than 120 U.S. locations, and a global affiliation, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

