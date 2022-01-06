Dr. Clevis T. Parker Appointed to NHPCO Board of Directors

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProCare Hospice of Nevada is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Clevis T. Parker to the National Hospice & Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO) Board of Directors for a three-year term. Appointment to the Board of Directors demonstrates a high level of commitment to quality end-of-life care in the community.

Dr. Clevis T. Parker, Sr. currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer/Chief Medical Officer for ProCare Hospice of Nevada. As a member of NHPCO, ProCare Hospice provides specialized care to adult and pediatric aged persons facing life-limiting illnesses. This includes patient-specific comfort care, education for families and caregivers related to disease and care, as well as bereavement care provided through grief support services.

As a strong advocate of hospice and palliative care, Dr. Parker supports hospices by providing education on the role of the hospice medical director from a regulatory and clinical perspective across the country.

"For their commitment to our organization and the nation's hospice and palliative care community, we welcome these new members to the NHPCO board of directors and extend our appreciation to those continuing their board service. Our board members come from programs that vary in size, structure, and service area and represent the wide range of organizations across the country that share our common goal of leading person- and family-centered care," said NHPCO President and CEO Edo Banach.

NHPCO and ProCare Hospice of Nevada are proud to partner in addressing the growing need for quality, patient-specific end-of-life care. Learn more about the National Hospice & Palliative Care Organization at https://www.nhpco.org/about-nhpco/.

Learn more about the programs and services ProCare Hospice of Nevada offers at https://procarehospice.com/.

