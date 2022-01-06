Associa Advantage, Inc., Announces Partnership with Authority Brands

Dallas, TX, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Advantage, Inc., an Associa company, has partnered with Authority Brands, Inc. to provide quality homeowner services to residents living in Associa-managed communities through a number of industry-leading service providers.

Authority Brands is a premier home service franchisor in North America, providing nearly 1,000 franchise owners across the United States and Canada with elite marketing services, best-in-class training, advanced technology, and operational support. Through the partnership, Associa clients will receive special offers on plumbing, pool work, in-home care, electrical service, HVAC maintenance, mold inspection, and home cleaning services.

“Associa Advantage delivers tremendous value to clients by investing in partnerships with industry-leading service providers,” stated Jennifer Shannon, Associa Advantage president. “The family of Authority Brands is a network of expert companies that will bring reliable, value-added services and living solutions to our managed communities. This partnership is an extension of Associa Advantage’s commitment to providing our communities with access to the best available products and services for their home and property.”

“Our mission at Authority Brands is to provide world-class service to homeowners and to offer our family of franchise owners business and marketing support that sets them up for success. Our partnership with Associa accomplishes both of these goals, and we’re excited to embark on this new endeavor together,” said Rob Weddle, CEO of Authority Brands.

About Authority Brands

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands’ companies include ten leading home service franchisors, America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, DoodyCalls, Homewatch CareGivers, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, and STOP Restoration. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 1,900 territories operated by nearly 1,000 franchise owners in the U.S., Canada and Latin America. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology, and operational support. See www.theauthoritybrands.com for more information.

About Associa

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

-30-

Attachment