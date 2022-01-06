TRILLER FIGHT CLUB AND NICK CANNON RETURN TO TEXAS FEB 26 ON THE HEELS OF THE HIGHLY SUCCESSFUL SOLD OUT DEBUT EVENT

Houston, TX, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triller Fight Club and entertainment icon, Nick Cannon, today announced the return to the state of Texas - on the heels of the highly successful sold out first event - for the combat sports and rock concert mega-event, Triad Combat II: Kubrat Pulev vs. Junior Dos Santos emanating from the world renowned Toyota Center in Downtown Houston on Saturday, February 26, 2022, and streaming live on FITE and TrillerFightClub.com. The highly anticipated event can be ordered now through a TrillerVerz subscription for just $2.99 per month or $29.99 per year by clicking HERE. Pre-order the event via the TrillerVerz subscription by Feb. 11th and get a 14-day FREE trial!

Cannon, who served as host of the first-ever Triad Combat event on November 27, 2021, featuring the legendary, hard rock band Metallica, is reprising his role for Triad Combat II, along with coaches; Two-Time Heavyweight Boxing World Champion Shannon ‘Let’s GO Champ’, Briggs (Boxing) and former UFC Light Heavyweight World Champion Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson (MMA). An International Superstar Musical Act and Ticket Information for the event will be announced shortly.

Said ‘Rampage’ Jackson after the first event, “Triad Combat is here to stay, I think UFC and Bellator should be worried, honestly.”

Included among the accolades received from the international sports media for the first Triad Combat was a Top Ten Combat Sports Event Award in 2021 from the acclaimed, UK based TalkSport.com outlet. The event was also lauded from numerous media platforms as a true game changer in the sports and entertainment industry.

Triad Combat is a revolutionary, new combat team sport which incorporates boxing and MMA rules in an aggressive, fast-paced manner with the fighters competing in a specially designed triangular ring over two-minute rounds featuring professional boxers competing against professional mixed martial arts fighters. The specific motto of leveling the playing field between the two sports utilizing crossover gloves and with holding allowed is meant to offer boxing and MMA fighters an even battleground where neither opponent has a greater advantage.

Triad Combat II will once again be produced by the award-winning Nigel Lythgoe, the Triller Fight Club visionary in addition to the producer and creative force behind American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance.

Triad Combat II is headlined by the previously announced nine-round epic heavyweight clash between Triad Combat I victor Kubrat ‘The Cobra’ Pulev of Sofia, Bulgaria and former UFC Heavyweight World Champion Junior Dos Santos of Salvador, Bahia, Brazil.

Additionally, previously announced for Triad Combat II is a seven-round cruiserweight fight between former Light Heavyweight Boxing World Champion ‘Bad’ Chad Dawson of New Haven, CT and former UFC Light Heavyweight World Champion Vitor ‘The Phenom’ Belfort of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Four exciting undercard bouts have also been announced for Triad Combat II.

Among the bouts on the undercard, the all-action and always, aggressive professional boxer Armin ‘The Bosnian Prince’ Mrkanovic, (10-3, 5 KOs), of Queens, NY clashes with Joe ‘Stitch Em Up’ Schilling, of Los Angeles, CA in a sure-fire bomb away fight over seven rounds in the light heavyweight division. Mrkanovic makes his long-awaited return to battle, last competing on March 31, 2019, stopping Wilmer Mejia in the third round in the Dominican Republic. A veteran of Bellator and Bellator Kickboxing, ‘blood and guts’ warrior, Schilling had won six fights in a row prior to a loss at Bellator 229 to Tony Johnson.

Competing in the featherweight division in a scheduled seven round bout at Triad Combat II, heavy-handed boxer and USBA Junior Welterweight Champion, Samuel ‘The Tsunami’ Teah, (18-4-1, 8 KOs), of Philadelphia, PA faces MMA veteran, Jimmie ‘El Terror’ Rivera, (23-5), of New Jersey. Teah is returning to action following a devastating first round knockout of Larry Fryers on September 17, 2021. Undefeated over a five-year span in the UFC, Bellator, CFFC and WSOF, Rivera looks to bounce back into the win column after a hard-fought loss to Pedro Munhoz on February 27, 2021 at UFC Fight Night.

Also fighting in the featherweight division over seven rounds, veteran boxer and former Toughman World Champion Dakota Linger, (12-5-3, 8 KOs), of Buckhannon, WV, faces MMA fighter Sam Sicilia, (17-11), of Spokane, WA. Fighting at Madison Square Garden on October 31, 2021, Linger battled to a hotly contested draw against heralded and undefeated prospect Mathew Gonzalez over six rounds. Sicilia fights in Triad Combat for the first time following a third-round knockout of Talon Hoffman on August 26, 2021 at the Conquest of the Cage event in his hometown.

Battling in a women’s five-round bantamweight fight, Stephanie Han, (1-0) of El Paso, TX faces Claudia Zamora, (3-2), fighting out of Miami, FL. Han makes her Triad Combat debut in her home state following her pro boxing debut victory on October 30, 2021, a four round unanimous decision over Isabel Garcia in Las Cruces, NM. Previously riding a three-fight winning streak, MMA fighter Zamora heads into battle following a hard-fought clash with Marina Mokhnatkina on August 19, 2021.

Home of the NBA’s Houston Rockets, the Toyota Center is located in Downtown Houston at 1510 Polk Street. Further information can be found on their website at www.ToyotaCenter.com.

About TrillerVerz Corp:

FITE and Triller Fight Club are owned by TrillerVerz Corp, a first-of-its-kind company consolidating technology and content platforms to lead the move to Internet 3.0. TrillerNet pairs the culture of music with sports, fashion, entertainment and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology. TrillerVerz Corp—which owns the globally popular Triller app used by musicians, celebrities, athletes, and overall culture setters—has more than 300 million users worldwide. The Triller app—unlike other popular short-video apps it is often compared to, encourages its users to post the content created on the app across other social media platforms and websites. The app uses proprietary AI and Machine Learning technology which is uniquely tied to the content rather than the user. By tracking the content, Triller empowers its tastemakers and users to push their content virally to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks reaching hundreds of millions of additional users. Data and insights gleaned from the Triller network, its creators, artists and users (from the app and off network) are used to program longer-form content, connect users across the web with the content, and provide unprecedented opportunities for engagement and monetization. TrillerVerz Corp has developed highly successful campaigns that begin with the app and continue throughout the entire content and technology ecosystem with some of the biggest brands in the world, including Pepsi, McDonalds, Weedmaps, DraftKings, L’Oreal, and many others. TrillerVerz Corp offers brands a unique content and technology solution, including direct deals with the influencers and celebrities. This branded content journey starts with short-form video and can easily expand into valuable long-form content distributed through the Triller Network, such as live-event boxing and music PPVs, fashion shows, and episodic reality content on TrillerTV. Some of the more than 65 original half-hour TrillerTV shows include The D’Amelios Family’s “Ask a DAM Question,” Jennifer Lopez In The Morning, Jake Paul: Staying On Top, 2 Chainz Let’s Do It, DJ Khaled’s Spreading Love, Hype House's Thomas Petrou's Coffee Talks, Josh Richards’ Josh Pong, Ur Lov’d: the Noah Beck Show, Fat Joe’s Masterclass, The Perez Hilton Show, and Violet Benson’s Too Tired To Be Crazy, among others. TrillerNet additionally owns Verzuz, the massive live-stream music platform launched by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, and Triller Fight Club (www.TrillerFightClub.com), which launched last year with the highly successful Tyson-Jones Fight which shattered digital PPV records. Other holdings include leading AI-powered customer engagement platform Amplify.ai, and FITE, the premier live event and PPV, AVOD, SVOD streaming platform.

About FITE:

FITE is the premium global platform for live sports and entertainment offering many of the industry's marquee PPV events and SVOD packages with over 5MM registered users. FITE is available worldwide through its iOS, Android and Huawei mobile apps, as well as via Apple TV, Android TV, ROKU, and Amazon Fire TV OTT streaming apps. In addition, FITE supports Shaw Communications’ Blue Curve IPTV, LG, Samsung, Vizio SmartCast™, Cox Contour and the Contour Streaming Player, Foxxum, Chromecast, PS4, XBOX, ZEASN, Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex, Netrange, Vidaa/Hisense, VEWD, Netgem TV, Virgin Media, as well as over 7,000 models of Smart TVs. Available online at www.FITE.tv. FITE is owned by TrillerVerz Corp. FITE: IT’S ON. Follow FITE on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIN, and Facebook.







