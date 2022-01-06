ABCORP REGISTERS TO BE A FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION MANUFACTURING FACILITY

BOSTON, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Banknote Corporation (ABCorp), one of the longest-standing manufacturing service providers in the U.S., announces FDA registration of its Boston-based Center of Excellence. FDA registration adds to ABCorp's numerous industry certifications including ISO, Intergraf, HITRUST, and PCI to expand the products & services offered by the Additive Manufacturing Center (AMC) in Boston, MA.

The AMC is located in ABCorp's secure 125,000 s.f., state-of-the-art facility powered by multiple HP Jet Fusion 5210 industrial systems, Jet Fusion 580 full-color, and Desktop Metal production printers. Printed materials include HP 3D High Reusability PA 11, HP 3D High Reusability PA 12, BASF Ultrasint® TPU01, HP 3D High Reusability PP enabled by BASF, full-color HP 3D High Reusability CB PA 12, and stainless steels of 174PH and 316L. In addition, ABCorp offers finishing with AMT's PostPro3D smoothing system.

FDA registration allows ABCorp to provide manufacturing services to all major medical device manufactures handling Class I, II, and limited Class III medical devices. It opens the door for medical device companies to obtain superior medical devices, achieve a faster go-to-market, and realize a lower cost structure.

"ABCorp has a history dating back 225+ years, providing Essential Critical goods & services to world-class companies and federal, state, and local government agencies in 120+ countries worldwide. Additive manufacturing, including 3D printing, offers our clients complete design freedom and is nothing less than transformative for the medical device industry. This technology spans prototyping, fitting, and even highly bespoke production," says Neil Glazebrook, VP of 3D Solutions at ABCorp.

About ABCorp

ABCorp is a unique manufacturing services company. Our roots as a secure printer trace back through American Bank Note Company, over two centuries to 1795 when the newly established First Bank of the United States called upon us to create a counterfeit-resistant currency for a young nation.

We are experts in fraud prevention and are frequently called upon to design manufacturing processes where the tolerance for error is zero, with products & services for the Commercial, FinTech, Government & Not-for-Profit, Healthcare, and Transit sectors.

ABCorp's products and services facilitate millions of transactions around the globe each day. No company has more experience in the areas of authentication, payments, and secure access.

We design, manufacture, and personalize contactless credit cards, 3D-print highly detailed functional prototypes & production parts, and deliver omnichannel content to elevate the customer experience.

For more information about ABCorp's new HP 3D Printing capabilities, please visit: www.ABCorp.com or email at 3D@ABCorp.com

