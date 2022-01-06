Bowlero Corp. to Participate in the ICR Virtual Conference 2022

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) (“Bowlero”) today announced that Brett Parker, President and Chief Financial Officer of Bowlero, will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Nicole Miller Regan, Managing Director at Piper Sandler, at the ICR Virtual Conference 2022. The discussion will take place on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 10:30 AM ET.



Participants may access a live webcast of the fireside chat on the Bowlero Investor Relations website at https://ir.bowlerocorp.com/overview/default.aspx. If you would like to schedule a meeting with management please contact Ryan.Lawrence@icrinc.com.

About Bowlero Corp.

Bowlero Corp. is the worldwide leader in bowling entertainment, media, and events. With more than 300 bowling centers across North America, Bowlero Corp. serves more than 26 million guests each year through a family of brands that includes Bowlero, Bowlmor Lanes, and AMF. In 2019, Bowlero Corp. acquired the Professional Bowlers Association, the major league of bowling, which boasts thousands of members and millions of fans across the globe. For more information on Bowlero Corp., please visit BowleroCorp.com.

About the ICR Conference

For more than 20 years, the ICR Conference has brought together management teams from public and private companies with institutional investors, sell-side research analysts, investment bankers, private equity professionals and select media. The premier platform for gaining insight into future trends and growth strategies as well as exchanging ideas has also become a must-attend networking event. The event is one of the largest investment conferences of the year, featuring presentations by more than 300 public and private companies, with attendance regularly exceeding 2,500.

For more information, please visit www.icrconference.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Bowlero’s expectations with respect to future performance. Bowlero’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside Bowlero’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the impact of COVID-19 or other adverse public health developments; (2) costs related to the business combination; (3) the ability of Bowlero to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers, compete within its industry and retain its key employees; (4) the possibility that Bowlero may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (5) the risk that the market for Bowlero’s entertainment offerings may not develop on the timeframe or in the manner that Bowlero currently anticipates; (6) general economic conditions and uncertainties affecting markets in which Bowlero or operates and economic volatility that could adversely impact its business, including the COVID-19 pandemic and (7) other risks and uncertainties that were detailed in the proxy statement/prospectus filed on Form S-4 with the SEC and as indicated from time to time in Bowlero’s filings with the SEC. Forward looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, Bowlero does not have any intention or obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements.

