ChannelAdvisor to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions, today announced that company management will present at two upcoming investor conferences:
- The 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 12th, 2022 at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time
- The Sidoti & Company Virtual Small Cap Conference on Wednesday, January 19th, 2022 at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time
A live webcast of each presentation, as well as a replay, will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page of the Company’s investor relations website at ir.channeladvisor.com.
