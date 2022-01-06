Gain Therapeutics to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Virtual Conference

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GANX) (“Gain”), a biotechnology company focused on identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites that have never been targeted in neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage disorders, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Eric Richman, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference and invites investors to participate via webcast. Please see additional details below:



H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference Monday, January 10th - Wednesday, January 13th Registration Link



A webcast will be available for 90 days on the Investor Relations section of the Gain Therapeutics website on January 10th at 7am ET or by using the following link:



Webcast Link



About Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. is positioned at the confluence of technology and healthcare and focused on redefining drug discovery with its SEE-Tx™ target identification platform. By identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites that have never before been targeted, Gain is unlocking new treatment options for difficult-to-treat disorders characterized by protein misfolding. Gain was established in 2017 with the support of its founders and institutional investors. It has been awarded funding support from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) and The Silverstein Foundation for Parkinson’s with GBA, as well as from the Eurostars-2 joint program with co-funding from the European Union Horizon 2020 research and Innosuisse. In July 2020, Gain Therapeutics, Inc. completed a share exchange with Gain Therapeutics, SA, a Swiss corporation, whereby GT Gain Therapeutics SA became a wholly owned subsidiary of Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

For more information, visit https://www.gaintherapeutics.com/

