Sonoco Announces Quarterly Conference Calls and Webcasts for 2022

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco (NYSE: SON), one of the largest sustainable global packaging companies, will host its regular quarterly investor conference calls on the below dates and times. Any updates to these reporting dates or times will be communicated in subsequent news releases.



News Release (1) Conference Call (2) Fourth Quarter 2021 Results February 10, 2022 February 10, 2022 11 a.m. ET First Quarter 2022 Results April 21, 2022 April 21, 2022 11 a.m. ET Second Quarter 2022 Results July 21, 2022 July 21, 2022 11 a.m. ET Third Quarter 2022 Results October 20, 2022 October 20, 2022 11 a.m. ET





(1) News releases will be issued on the dates noted before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

(2) Times shown are in the Eastern U.S. time zone. The live investor conference call webcast can be accessed via the Internet at www.sonoco.com , from the Investor Relations tab at the top. Those planning to participate should plan to connect to the live webcast at least 10 minutes prior to the start. The presentation used during the webcast can also be found in the Investor Relations section. A telephonic replay of the call will be available on the Investor Relations website. The archived call will be available for seven days from the date of the call.