Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in January

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) today announced that the Company will participate in two investor conferences in January.



On Tuesday, January 11, 2022, the Company will participate in a fireside chat discussion at the 2022 Virtual ICR Conference. Chuy’s discussion will begin at 2:00 PM ET and will be webcast live and archived on the Company’s website. To access the webcast, please visit www.chuys.com under the “Investors” tab.

The Company will also participate in the virtual Jefferies Annual Winter Restaurant, Foodservice, Gaming, Lodging & Leisure Summit, which will be held on January 24 – 25, 2022.

About Chuy’s

Founded in Austin, Texas in 1982, Chuy’s owns and operates full-service restaurants across 17 states serving a distinct menu of authentic, made from scratch Tex-Mex inspired dishes. Chuy’s highly flavorful and freshly prepared fare is served in a fun, eclectic and irreverent atmosphere, while each location offers a unique, “unchained” look and feel, as expressed by the concept’s motto “If you’ve seen one Chuy’s, you’ve seen one Chuy’s!”. For further information about Chuy’s, including the nearest location, visit the Chuy’s website at www.chuys.com.

