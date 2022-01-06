CooperCompanies to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SAN RAMON, Calif., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CooperCompanies (NYSE: COO), will present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Al White, President and CEO, will represent the Company in a virtual session scheduled to begin at 2:15 PM ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available to all interested parties on the Investor Relations section of CooperCompanies’ website at http://investor.coopercos.com. The webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

About CooperCompanies

CooperCompanies ("Cooper") is a global medical device company publicly traded on the NYSE (NYSE: COO). Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of women, babies and families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on medical devices and fertility & genomics. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, Cooper has a workforce of more than 12,000 with products sold in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com .