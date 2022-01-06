CASTLIGHT ALERT: Metro Superlawyer Lynda J. Grant and Shareholder Attorney Howard T. Longman Investigate Merger of CSLT and Encourage Investors to Contact Them

NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metro Superlawyer Lynda J. Grant of the GrantLawFirm, PLLC and shareholder attorney Howard Longman of Longman Law, PC, have commenced an investigation into whether the officers and directors of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE: CSLT) breached their fiduciary duties or violated federal securities laws in connection with the company’s merger with Vera Whole Health, Inc.



On Jan. 5, 2022, Castlight announced that it had entered into an agreement to merge with Vera Health in an all-cash deal valued at approximately $307 million. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Castlight stockholders will receive $2.05 in cash for each share of Class A or Class B common stock owned by way of a tender offer. The deal is scheduled to close in the first quarter of 2022.

The GrantLawFirm and Longman Law are presently investigating whether the board of directors oversaw an unfair process and agreed to an inadequate merger price, whether the process was tainted by conflicts of interest, and whether they can secure better results for Castlight’s shareholders.

If you own shares of Castlight and are concerned about the proposed merger or you are interested in learning more about the investigation and your legal rights and remedies

About the Firms

Lynda J. Grant, an attorney with over 30 years of experience representing wronged shareholders and consumers and a New York Metro Superlawyer. Over his extensive career, Howard T. Longman has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of shareholders.

