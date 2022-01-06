Falconwood, Inc. Awarded $240M Navy Support Services Contract

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Falconwood, Inc. announced today they were awarded a $240 million task order on Dec. 10, 2021, for Engineering & Logistics Contractor Support Services (E&L CSS) for the Program Executive Office for Digital and Enterprise Services (PEO Digital). Part of the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR), PEO Digital oversees a portfolio of enterprise-wide information technology programs designed to enable common business processes and provide standard IT capabilities to Sailors at sea, Marines in the field, and their support systems. The task order was awarded under the Navy Seaport NxG contract and has a period of performance of one-year plus four option-years.

"Falconwood is excited to continue our now decades of commitment to PEO Digital and the Fleet," said Allie Lawaetz, President of Falconwood, Inc. "Under the daily management of Jeff Coulter, a 16-year employee of Falconwood, the tradition of unwavering dedication to the mission will continue for another five years."

The scope of Falconwood's professional Engineering and Logistics support services for PEO Digital include developing, delivering, and sustaining capabilities in the areas of digital transformation services; cloud services to include strategy, transition planning and engineering; modern service delivery; enterprise IT Infrastructure; data center optimization; transport architectures; and network operations support. Work will primarily be performed in Washington D.C., Virginia, Maryland, Florida, California, South Carolina, and Hawaii.

Lawaetz continued, "The Department of the Navy's confidence in Falconwood's ability to deliver exceptional service is reconfirmed with the award of this contract. We look forward to continue working alongside the DON in meeting their mission and objectives with innovation and efficiency."

This is the third contract win for Falconwood in 2021, coming off the heels of a $73 million task order for professional and technical Engineering and Logistics Support Services for the Navy Enterprise Business Solutions (PMW 220) program office, and a $24 million contract award for Engineering and Logistics Services in support of the United States Marine Corps Logistics Integrated Information Solutions - Marine Corps Program Office (PMW 230).

Falconwood is a veteran, woman-owned business providing executive-level consultants and programmatic support for Department of Defense Information Technology initiatives and programs. Falconwood provides expert advice and consultation on a diverse range of IT subjects focusing on acquisition strategy, implementation activities, Information Assurance policy and engineering, through the total lifecycle of Information Technology systems and applications.

For more information about Falconwood Inc., visit http://falconwood.biz.

